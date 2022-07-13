Forfeiture of assets of alias king of the semi-submersibles – Crimes – Justice

Around thirty assets located in Chocó, Sucre and Antioquia, whose value would exceed 7,400 million pesosthey were seized from the notorious drug trafficker Óscar Moreno Ricardo, known as the ‘king of the semi-submersibles’, ‘lord of the seas’ or ‘Cachamo’.

As reported by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Illicit Assets Recovery Group of this entity, with the support of the US agency DEA and the Army, seized 39 assets that would be part of Moreno’s illicit assets for the purpose of asset forfeiture.

The assets are located in Acandí (Chocó), Turbo and Medellín (Antioquia), and Tolú (Sucre). This premises is one of the assets seized for asset forfeiture.

Is about 22 properties, 10 vehicles and 7 establishments located in Acandí (Chocó), Turbo and Medellín (Antioquia), and Tolú (Sucre). Among the assets there are beauty shops, houses, parking lots, among others.

According to the authorities, Moreno Ricardo would have been part of the ‘Gulf clan‘ and is considered one of the main responsible for the outflow of cocaine in semi-submersibles in which, allegedly, he moved several tons of cocaine to Costa Rica, Honduras and the United States.

For the shipment of drugs, a United States District Court for the eastern district of Texas requests the extradition of the ‘king of the semi-submersibles’, who was captured in Medellín (Antioquia) in January of this year in an operation by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police and the Army.

According to the US investigation, Moreno began in the criminal world in 2005, initially as a speedboat pilot, then he obtained contacts with Mexican cartels and illegal armed groups in Colombia and assumed the logistics and maritime transport of the cocaine shipments To the exterior.

Five years ago the defendant was linked to the construction of semi-submersibles and became the main articulator of this activity, the Prosecutor’s Office said at the time.

Now, the assets to which precautionary measures of suspension of the dispositive power, seizure and sequestration were imposed were made available to the Special Assets Company (SAE) for its administration.

