Forget Bitcoin. These 2 cryptocurrencies could make you richer in 2022

Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency market with a capitalization of $ 825 billion, but it is not the best performing currency. These two cryptocurrencies have caused Bitcoin to eat the dust in the last week, and there are chances that they may outperform BTC in 2022. Here are the two cryptocurrencies that could make you richer in 2022

The Bitcoin (BTC) continues to be the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization with a current valuation of $ 825 billion. Yet despite a recent price hike over the past week, it’s still down about 40% from an all-time high on November 11, 2021, at $ 69,000.

But while Bitcoin appears to have stabilized around the $ 43,500 price range, two crypto projects with some unique features could make you forget about and make you richer in 2022. Both cryptocurrencies are currently in the green and have literally done so in the last 24 hours. eat the dust at Bitcoin. The two cryptocurrencies are Theta Network (THETA) e Avalanche (AVAX) and these are the numbers:

Theta Network (THETA) current price of $ 3.9795 up in the last 7 days of + 43.45% . Market cap $ 4.15 billion

current price of $ 3.9795 up in the last 7 days of . Market cap $ 4.15 billion Avalanche (AVAX) current price $ 88.98 up in the last 7 days of + 25.42% . Market capitalization $ 22.05 billion

current price $ 88.98 up in the last 7 days of . Market capitalization $ 22.05 billion Bitcoin (BTC)current price $ 43,578 up in the last 7 days of + 14.07%. Market capitalization $ 824.19 billion

Before continuing to read the article, you should know that you can buy, hold, sell Theta, Avalanche and other cryptocurrencies through the platform of eToro Exchange. Among the tools offered by the Broker, there is the exclusive service CopyTrading which allows all investors to copy the investments of professional traders. With just one click you can automatically replicate every move of your favorite traders. Visit the eToro website to find out more.

Buy your crypto with only € 50



Theta Network is leading the way in blockchain-based video streaming

If you’re not sure what video streaming is, think Netflix, Disney +, AmazonPrime, YouTube – now you have an idea. Theta (THETA) is one of the first video streaming platforms built on a blockchain. Since THETA technology works on a decentralized network, poses a serious threat to streaming services and traditional cable that have centralized outages, leverage content creators, charge high rates to subscribers, and provide limited content choices and imprecise infrastructure.

The protocol THETA overturns the entire video distribution model because users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis across a growing network of validators comprising thousands of ‘nodes’ – aka private server farms. Theta also has its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which encourages governance activities through its network. It has large companies like Samsung, Sony Europe, Binance and Google acting as ‘business validators’ for its blockchain traffic – this fact is very unique within the crypto space and shows the validation of Theta’s business model by others. media titans.

According to CoinMarketCap, THETA’s market cap is $ 4.15 billion and its price at write is $ 3.9795, which is up about 13% over the day and 43.45% over the past seven.

Grandview Research reports that the global video streaming market was $ 50 billion in 2020 and expects it to grow more than 20% annually through 2028. THETA is well positioned to disrupt and wrest share from this huge market and is that’s why we believe the prices of its THETA token can skyrocket in 2022 and beyond.

>> Buy now THETA with regulated Broker <<

Buy your crypto with only € 50



Avalanche is gaining ground in the smart contract space

Avalanche (AVAX) launched in 2020 and quickly became one valid alternative to Ethereumthe second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and others smart contract platforms. The AVAX blockchain allows developers to build decentralized applications (think iPhone app store) as well as independent and custom blockchains, also known as ‘subnets’. At the same time, AVAX works perfectly with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), so the thousands of projects and apps already on Ethereum can easily switch to AVAX.

When compared with Ethereum, AVAX has a very high throughput of 4,500 transactions per second (TPS) per subnet with virtually instant transaction payments within 1 second. Its transactions cost only a few cents to users, compared to Ethereum’s average transaction cost of $ 35. Its low fees make AVAX ideal for DeFi or NFT transactions. According to the AVAX blog, many NFT platforms, including five of the most popular NFT markets, ran on the AVAX network last year, with more being added.

At the time of writing, the CoinMarketCap portal has AVAX market capitalization of over $ 22 billion and is currently priced at $ 88.98, up more than 25% in the past week.

Given its truly unique and agnostic technology that harmonizes the cryptoversethis project could easily explode this year if macro conditions stabilize.

Invest with the help of the experts

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downsidethus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is a favorite activity of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies we recommend that you do it with a demo account, which many brokers offer for free, such as eToro (see here eToro review).

eToro offers investors, from beginners to experts, a complete cryptocurrency trading experience, on a powerful yet easy to use platform.

With eToro you can build your ideal crypto wallettrade a wide range of excellent cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency crosses, and follow the progress of each coin with advanced charts and analysis tools.

Don’t trade crypto alone. eToro is more than just a place to trade. Use the award-winning features of social trading to connect with over 20 million users around the world and find the best cryptocurrency traders to copy with CopyTrader ™.

By registering on the eToro website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as being able to count on the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical, and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about eToro’s offer, visit the site https://www.etoro.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.