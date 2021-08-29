Forget Bitcoin. This is the cryptocurrency that experts buy

Mainstream newspapers always talk about Bitcoin and a few other cryptocurrencies but the world of cryptocurrencies is truly vast and is always in turmoil. It is not just a question of economic speculation, but behind cryptocurrencies there is a whole world of technologies that can decree the success of one or the failure of another.

It is a world where the competence of speculative dynamics, computer skills intersect in an extremely complex and refined way and very few manage to understand. However, in this vast world, a currency that is certainly being talked about a lot is neo. Neo is a technologically very advanced and interesting platform. It is also perhaps the only cryptocurrency that appears to be unwelcome to the Chinese government. In fact, the Chinese government as we know put a ban on Bitcoin a few months ago. A very tough Ban that prompted many miners to flee China to take refuge in various parts of the world. If we think about it, Neo is a tremendously fierce and ambitious cryptocurrency because it should be the scaffolding to create a new Smart Economy disconnected from the traditional one..

Innovative and ambitious

In many respects it is similar to Ethereum but implements objectively innovative technologies. Neo is a name on the lips of the most experienced speculators who are attracted by the recent excellent performances and believe in the underlying technology and the goodness of the project. It is possible to invest in this cryptocurrency through cfds even with high leverage.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: Bossware alarm: here are the software that monitors every move of the worker

And you can trade through the most common cfd platforms. However, it is imperative to remember the extreme volatility of cryptocurrencies and how this is a complex investment to be reserved for those who are fully aware of the risks.

Read also: It is not a country for women. Sanitary pads are taxed as luxury goods

If, on the other hand, you want to approach the world of cryptocurrencies, perhaps with a virtual account to begin to understand more here is that Neo is definitely worth keeping an eye on.