Forget Dogecoin, these cryptocurrencies have a much brighter future

Investing in cryptocurrencies is risky, but by ‘betting’ on coins with solid foundations and credible long-term visions, you will have a better chance of success.

There are over 11,000 cryptocurrencies on the market right now and it’s not easy to predict which one could be successful in the long run.

Unlike when you invest in stocks, when you buy cryptocurrencies, it is difficult to analyze the fundamentals because it is a new market.

Furthermore, there is very little regulation to consider; many cryptocurrencies will fail, as a result, the cryptocurrencies most likely to succeed in the long term are those with strong leadership, solid foundations and credible long-term visions.

Guide to Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies – Download the new EBOOK for FREE!



Forget Dogecoin

Before we get to the list of cryptocurrencies they have a potentially brighter future, it’s worth explaining some of the reasons why it’s best turned away from Dogecoin.

Dogecoin’s popularity may help it carve out a future as a form of digital payment, but it may still struggle to grow further (and the price may drop). Here because:

It doesn’t have a whitepaper or a full-time team . Dogecoin has a huge community of loyal fans, but there is no one to guide the ship.

. Dogecoin has a huge community of loyal fans, but there is no one to guide the ship. Dogecoin’s price is highly dependent on Elon Musk’s tweets. The Musk effect has fueled many of Doge’s price hikes and this is not a sustainable growth driver.

One person owns 28% of Dogecoin . Nearly a third of all Dogecoins are found in an anonymous wallet. And around 100 wallets hold around 65% of Doge’s total market. So a small group of people (and one in particular) can have a huge impact on the price.

. Nearly a third of all Dogecoins are found in an anonymous wallet. And around 100 wallets hold around 65% of Doge’s total market. So a small group of people (and one in particular) can have a huge impact on the price. There is a lot of competition in the digital payments space. Fast and cheap transactions are an interesting feature of digital currencies, but the introduction of government-backed stablecoins and currencies could undermine this market.

More importantly, there are a number of exciting projects that open up new horizons and use blockchain to do exciting things. Here are three cryptocurrencies that have strong chances of success.

Three cryptocurrencies with a bright future

Ethereum (ETH)

The man behind Ethereum is crypto visionary Vitalik Buterin and the project has attracted an active community of programmers and developers.

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and was the first cryptocurrency to launch smart contract features. Smart contracts are small pieces of self-executing code found on the blockchain. They elevate it from a system that records individual transactions to a programmable network capable of running applications. Consequentially, nearly 3,000 applications and many other cryptocurrencies are built on the Ethereum platform.

In some ways, Ethereum has been a victim of its own success. Its popularity means that its network is highly congested, so users have to pay high fees (transaction) to use it. It was also built using the energy-intensive proof-of-work mining model. Here because is undergoing a major upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 to become more environmentally friendly and process transactions faster. But this transition won’t be complete until at least 2022.

That said, it has recently successfully completed a smaller upgrade called the London hard fork. This strengthens the confidence that the company can achieve bigger developments in the coming years.

Read also: Can Ethereum reach $ 10,000 by the end of the year?

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano was founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. It is a third generation cryptocurrency. Instead of upgrading to address scalability and power consumption issues, Cardano used the lessons of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum to design an entirely new blockchain. It’s built to be faster and more sustainable right from the start.

Cardano’s biggest attraction, however, may also be its biggest weakness. The team reviews each step before deploying it. This means that Cardano’s blockchain will eventually function as a finely tuned engine. However, it also takes a long time to develop. For example, Cardano plans to launch smart contracts only in September. Other programmable blockchains have been running them for years.

On the plus side, Cardano also has proven real-world capabilities. It has several projects in developing countries, such as a partnership with the Ministry of Education in Ethiopia. This pilot scheme will use the Cardano blockchain to record the academic progress of 5 million students, providing them with tamper-proof educational credentials.

Whether Cardano’s slow and steady approach is too slow or too steady remains to be seen, but I believe it has a bright future.

Read also: Cardano ADA could reach $ 10 by the end of the year

Aave (AAVE)

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is an umbrella term for applications that remove intermediaries (banks) from financial transactions. For example, you could use cryptocurrencies as collateral to get a loan without the need for a credit check or documents.

In conclusion, Aave is a DeFi lender. Investors can earn interest by contributing their cryptocurrencies to a loan pool. They are paid a percentage of the interest that borrowers pay on their loans. It has some solid partnerships and a good reputation. Furthermore, the DeFi industry could potentially transform the way we do banking.

Keep in mind that authorities could crack down on the entire DeFi industry with more regulation. However, this is unlikely to completely destroy the market. And established companies like Aave are more likely to ensure their products can withstand any regulatory scrutiny.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is quite risky

All of these cryptocurrencies are available from the best apps, cryptocurrency exchanges and cryptocurrency brokers. Do your research and analyze the characteristics of each crypto and don’t invest money that you can’t afford to lose.

There will be more Dogecoins, coins that strive for stardom due to celebrity endorsements, and other factors we cannot predict. But the advice is not to bet on short-term gains, however tempting those mouth-watering returns may be.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is quite risky, you are likely to lose money by investing in the next “bet”. Better to select coins that have a better chance of surviving a potential cryptocurrency crash and performing well over the next 5-10 years.

Find out which are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2021



Could it be interesting for you:

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products. Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate. Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success. Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall. Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as 101Investing (see here 101Investing review ) provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

101Investing, an investment platform owned by FXBFI Broker Financial Invest, authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on the 101Investing website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about 101Investing’s offer, visit the website https://www.101investing.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.