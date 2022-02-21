Forget it! They confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will not have a subway

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The level of detail achieved by CD Projekt RED in The Witcher: Wild Hunt led to the assumption that his next work, Cyberpunk 2077, would take things to the next level and the hype went through the roof because with each advance and statement, millions of fans took for granted that if there was someone capable of bringing this dystopian future of the genre to life in a video game, it was the polish studio. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 It continues to bite the dust in terms of content and details to the extent that the same study put an end to a wish of the players.

The long-awaited subway Cyberpunk 2077 will stay in their trailers

The future and urban centers presented by the Cyberpunk genre account for various problems, one of them being population density and inequality in means of transportation. Hence, railway options, such as a subway, are part of the different works that have told stories of this type. Throughout the development of Cyberpunk 2077, and supported by some of its trailers, it was thought that a network with metro lines would be a fact and more so for a work team dedicated to taking care of details. However, Night City still does not see this means of transport and the reality is that it will never see it, at least not by CD Projekt RED.

This was confirmed by Marcin Momot, Global Community Director at CD Projekt, who responded to a fan post speculating on the possibility of integrating metro networks into Cyberpunk 2077: “Sorry to be the rumor killer but this is not it. There are no plans to add a subway to the game.” In a subsequent tweet, the manager noted: “I know this might not be the best news, but we want to be transparent and just tell it like it is.”

Sorry to be the buzz killer but that’s not it. There are no plans to add meter to the game. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) February 16, 2022

The news did not go down well with the players of Cyberpunk 2077 Well, they consider that the theme and the capacity of the development team were enough to make these types of details a reality, however, it will not be like that. Of course, those who were not left out of the discussion were the PC players who reminded the community that there are already mods to add a subway system in Cyberpunk 2077 that will allow them to live the experience of Night City from another perspective.

I appreciate the transparency – Here’s hoping the stellar Metro mod on PC gets updated for 1.5. If you guys haven’t seen it in the studio, you should! It’s impressive what they’ve done and really adds a wonderful new angle to experience Night City’s marvelous world design — Craig (@craign471) February 17, 2022

