“Forget that real!”: Khloe Kardashian announces Haters

Chloe Kardashian (37) I’m finally tired of it! subordinate keeping up with the KardashiansNajma provides daily updates to her social media followers. Even the beauty of reality often shares beautiful shots of real little girl (3). In addition to the numerous positive comments, she also receives increasingly unwanted parenting advice on how to raise her child – and this gets on Khloe’s nerves, as she has now revealed!

sister Kim Kardashian (41) Talk to Cosmopolitan United Kingdom about her role as a mother. According to the web star, people constantly interfere with parenting style. “I learned that you can’t publish everything because people comment and say the strangest things”I explained. Once the previous post by Tristan Thompson (30) A short video clip It is okay to eat a few grapes. Then one user angrily commented: “Cut the grapes or you will suffocate”. Khloe doesn’t want this negative energy around her baby. So I said it clearly once and for all: “Leave her alone.”

She prefers to spend time with her Focus offspring who are now three years old. “The third is the best age. You told me the strangest story this morning and you said: Where did you get all these words from? “Khloé excited. Last month, she told her fans that she would like to have a second child. occupation Twitter “I want him to have a brother. If that’s God’s intention, ”Khloe replied when a fan asked the child a question.

Instagram / khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian, reality star

Instagram / khloekardashian The real Thompson with his mother, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram / realtristan13 Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with daughter True

