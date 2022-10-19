In later years, Sissí opted for skirts designed to be buttoned, in order to leave enough room for the legs to walk comfortably, in line with his obsession with keeping fit. She also added high necks, decorated with sequins, ruffles and lace, accompanied by chiffon fichús (a kind of handkerchief that crossed the chest). The shoes, gloves, hats, and umbrellas all matched. “One of the empress’s favorite words when it came to matching her wardrobe was ‘highly modern”, points Wohlfart. When it came to gymnastics, for example, he wore “long, tight pants made of knit, similar to today’s leggings”, adds the commissioner.

In France, fashion was used as a political strategy more. The outfits of Eugenie de Montijo, a contemporary of Sissí, were a tool used by her husband Napoleon III to promote the country’s textile and luxury industry, in an attempt to reassert the power of the Bonaparte dynasty. In Isabel’s case, her wardrobe was the opposite, as it did not influence the development of the Austro-Hungarian fashion industry. “He viewed clothing primarily as a private matter, to emphasize his elegant appearance,” says Michael Wohlfart. “The clothes were made in Paris, London, Vienna, Munich and Budapest, often by simple and unknown designers. It hardly made the great Austro-Hungarian houses stand out,” he maintains. Among the examples, she mentions Marie Braunin Munich, to madam massonin Paris and fanny scheiner, from Vienna. The latter is one of her most recognizable: some of the Sissí dresses associated with her can also be seen in the Kunsthistorisches Museum, in the Austrian capital, such as an impressive black dress that emphasizes the empress’s wasp waist.