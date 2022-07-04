forgotten human rights | “We continue to demand the freedom of Javier Tarazona because he is innocent”

The activist Javier Tarazona was unjustly detained on July 2, 2021 along with his brother Rafael Tarazona and Omar de Dios García in the state of Falcón

The general director of Fundaredes has served a year in detention, despite the fact that different human rights organizations have requested his release due to his complicated state of health

The threats against Javier Tarazona began long before his arbitrary arrest. As the director of Fundaredes, an organization he founded more than 20 years ago, he knew the risk he was running every time he denounced the actions of irregular armed groups on the Venezuelan borders.

It was not unusual to see vans or patrols from the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) going around his home. TNor did it seem strange to him when he woke up one day and a neighbor told him that “La Furia Bolivariana (La Furia Bolivariana) XXXX” had been written on his facade. This is what human rights defenders and activists face in Venezuela.

When clashes between soldiers from the National Armed Forces and dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) broke out in Apure, Fundaredes began to document the conflict. Testimonies of displaced persons, disappeared soldiers.

But Diosdado Cabello denied the presence of Colombian guerrillas and threatened the organization: “We are going to fight them wherever they are, it’s called FundaRedes, whatever it’s called.”

Xavier didn’t stop. On June 30, 2021, he went to Caracas to ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the former Minister of the Interior and former Governor of Guárico state, Ramón Rodríguez Chacín, and his wife, Carola de Rodríguez, for having links with the Colombian guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN).

His NGO had denounced the eExistence of “safe houses” for the ELN leaders and FARC dissidents to operate. The State knew it, protected them and did nothing. And Javier was not silent.

“Today we are asking the Public Ministry to inform national and international public opinion about the relationship that exists between the Don Pío agricultural company -another alleged ‘safe house’-, which is a Venezuelan commercial registry belonging to Rodriguez Chacín” , he said in front of some journalists.

At the end of the statement The activist went to Coro to give some workshops on human rights. He was with his brother Rafael Tarazona and Omar de Dios García, a member of Fundaredes. During the activity, they were told that armed men were roaming the area. They left the place and managed to stay safe for a couple of hours.

It did little good that in 2020 the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted him precautionary protection measures, considering that he was at risk.

The next morning, they went to the headquarters of the Public Ministry of Falcón state to denounce the harassment by state security forces. Jhonny Romero, representative of the “National Committee of Families Victims of Disappearances and Trafficking on the Coasts of Venezuela” (mayday CONFAVIDF) was also present.

They were all arrested on July 2, 2021.

The beginning of irregularities

“A They took my brother and Omar de Dios from the Falcón state prosecutor’s office where protection was being requested because we were being harassed by police forces without identification since the first of July. In my case, I was in my brother’s truck. They detain me without a judicial order, without the presence of any prosecutor”, says Rafael Tarazona.

For the next 24 hours, little was known about the whereabouts of the activists. They were victims, like so many others, of the crime of forced disappearance.

Around 3:00 pm the next day, it was learned that the activists were being presented before the 3rd Control Court of Terrorism by Judge Luisa Garrido.

Rafael Tarazona explained that they had been transferred to Caracas in a small plane and then taken to the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in El Helicoide. They were not allowed access to the Foro Penal lawyers appointed by them and a public defender was imposed on them.

“They take us to the Helicoide where there was no prosecutor present, no one was present, not even our lawyers, but until the next day they take us to the Court for the presentation where they charge us with a series of crimes“, He says.

They were accused of terrorism, treason and incitement to hatred. The Court issued a custodial measure and the now called “Simón Bolívar Training Center for the New Man” was established as a detention center, known as “La Planta”. However, they were returned to El Helicoide.

Tarazona points out that they were under investigation for 45 days that lasted until December 2021. However, in October a presentation hearing was held where Omar de Dios García and he were removed from a series of crimes and were released.

“They put us on trial with the crime of promotion and instigation of hatred to the degree of unnecessary accomplices. My brother is being held for two crimes: terrorism and incitement to hatred. TBoth Omar and I are given a release under a precautionary measure on October 26 with a ban on leaving the country and presentation every eight days in the Control Court”.

deterioration in prison

Various human rights organizations have raised their voices for the release of activist Javier Tarazona. Above all, for his unjust detention despite presenting a delicate state of health.

“We do not know the real conditions of detention in which our general director finds himself, who constantly presents new pathologies that are rapidly deteriorating his state of health “said the coordinator of the Documentation and Human Rights area of ​​Fundaredes, Clara Ramírez.

“Due to his prison conditions, Javier Tarazona’s health has deteriorated. ANDHe has underlying diseases diagnosed prior to his arrest, one of them cardiac arrhythmia”, have explained representatives of Fundaredes. Due to their prison conditions, new pathologies have emerged: psoriasis and pneumonia -product of having had COVID-19-.

They are still waiting for him to be evaluated by a specialist.

“Javier has a constant deterioration of health as a result of the same detention and that is our biggest concern. His state of health is delicate. My brother has some basic pathologies that are more complicated day by day because unfortunately the detention he lives is not for any human being who really does not have any crime. His crime is to watch over the human rights of others”; expressed his brother Rafael.

He is not a criminal

One year after his detention, the Fundaredes organization asked for the full freedom of its general director Javier Tarazona.

“We are still waiting for the trial court to set the date for the preliminary hearing, which has been deferred 13 times before.so our call continues to be the same as we have made since the 01st, full freedom for Javier Tarazona, his brother Rafael Tarazona and the activist Omar de Dios García”, assured Clara Ramírez, documentation and human rights coordinator.

Michelle Bachelet presented an oral update on the case of Venezuela in which she expressed “concern about the prosecution of members of the Human Rights NGO Fundaredes; two of its members have been released on parole, but continue to face criminal charges.”

In 2021, three political prisoners died in the custody of the Venezuelan State. Ramírez hopes that Javier Tarazona is not just one more on this list. “Javier’s fundamental rights that are affecting his physical and emotional health are being violated”

During the press conference, Teresa Sánchez, mother of Tarazona, stated that since her son started at Fundabriseta -as Fundaredes was initially called-, “What I have seen is training, loving the human being, because that is Javier Tarazona, he is not a criminal as they intend to make him see”.

She stated that, in some way, she is also imprisoned by not being able to have her child. “My request is that they look at him with eyes of mercy and consideration, give him full freedom because both Javier and his brother Rafael Tarazona and Omar de Dios García are not criminals.”

Rafael Tarazona explained to runrunes that they both keep showing up before the trial court, although there is still no trial date. “Basically we continue to be detained, despite the fact that I maintain a conditional release because unfortunately you cannot cover the sun or the realities of what is lived in Venezuela with a finger.”

He said that what his brother has done is promote education, defend human rights and have been the voice of many Venezuelans who have suffered the calamities of a State where the violation of rights is imminent. “We continue to demand Javier’s freedom because Javier is innocent.”