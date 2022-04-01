format, drums, schedule and how to watch on television and online

Qatar 2022: these are the pots for the World Cup draw 1:02

(CNN Spanish) — The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still a few months away, but one of its most anticipated moments will occur this week.

This Friday, April 1, the final draw for the World Cup will take place, where it will be determined in which groups the 32 teams qualified for the highest soccer fair on the planet will be placed and how the table will be made up towards the final.

After the last qualifying matches, 29 teams have already secured their place in Qatar 2022, including the host.

The remaining three teams to complete the group of 32 will then be rounded out with two play-offs (one is South America vs. Asia, and the other is Concacaf vs. Oceania) and the European tie final between Wales and the winner of Scotland vs. Ukraine (this key is pending due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine).

If you want to know all the details of the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw, here we leave you the information.

Date and time of the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The draw is on Friday, April 1 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center

FIFA indicates that it begins at 7:00 pm (Doha time, Qatar’s capital)

Miami: at 12:00 p.m.

Mexico City: 10:00 a.m.

Buenos Aires: 1:00 p.m.

Bogota: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 18:00

Format and drums

The 32 teams qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be placed in eight different groups (A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H), which will have four teams each.

What group will they be in? Precisely that is what will be decided in the draw on Friday. The names of the 32 teams will be in four different pots, formed according to the ranking of each team.

Pot 1 : Qatar (for hosting) Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

: Qatar (for hosting) Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal. Pot 2: Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay, Mexico and the United States.

Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay, Mexico and the United States. Pot 3: Iran, Japan, Serbia, South Korea, Tunisia, Poland, Morocco, Senegal

Iran, Japan, Serbia, South Korea, Tunisia, Poland, Morocco, Senegal Pot 4: Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Canada, Cameroon and the winners of the playoffs and the pending European playoff.

Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Canada, Cameroon and the winners of the playoffs and the pending European playoff. In addition to these four team pots, there are eight group pots (each marked with a letter from A to H), which include numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 that determine position in the group.

Process

Qatar is Team 1 from Group A. The remaining seven teams from Pot 1 are automatically seeded from Groups B to H.

Then the team pots 2 to 4 follow in order. One ball is taken from the team pot and then one from the group pot.

Each group should not have more than one team from a football zone. The only exception to this rule is Europe, a region that has 13 places in Qatar 2022. FIFA indicates that all groups will have at least one European team (in fact, five of the eight groups will have two teams from Europe).

Where to watch the Qatar 2022 draw on TV and online