formations and where to see it. Dzeko is back, Kulusevski anti-Brozovic- Corriere.it

Tonight Inter-Juve at San Siro for the Super Cup. Inzaghi: «They used to the finals, in August they were favorites for the Scudetto». Allegri: “We are often in too much of a hurry”

Milan, San Siro stadium, 21 hours



INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Brozovic, Barella, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko. Coach: Inzaghi

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro;

Bernardeschi, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata. Coach: Allegri

Inter, Inzaghi: “First in the standings gives even more stimulus” The saying goes that there is no two without three. Simone Inzaghi he hopes, he could win the Italian Super Cup for the third time e to reach Allegri.

It would be the first trophy with Inter

, a medal to be pinned on the chest of the new commander, a conquest to be bowed on the bulletin board. The path so far makes him proud. «In August the clear favorite for the Scudetto was Juventus. Now being at the top of the rankings for us is an extra stimulus, not a fear », he underlines.

Juventus beat her against Lazio, always starting as an underdog, this time they are experiencing a reversed situation.

Inter are healthy, they have only lost one match (against Real Madrid) of their last 16

, he put together a strip of eight hits in a row, with a single goal conceded in seven games. “If we don’t concede a goal it’s thanks to the defenders, if we catch one it’s Handanovic’s fault”, the captain’s exit to block out the criticisms.

«In a final there are no favorites and Juve are used to playing them. A lot has changed since the 1-1 draw in the first leg in the league

. It was a tight match, not a nice one, played below their possibilities by both teams », Inzaghi’s summary. The bianconeri are full of absences (“I wish Chiesa, he is a heritage of Italian football”), Inter in excellent shape and in full force, the team to beat, in a San Siro at the last swarm of crowds before of the reduction of the capacity to five thousand souls. In the stands will be the president Steven Zhang, who has not returned to Appiano Gentile after last Saturday’s visit.

“It’s nice to have the president here physically, but I’ve never missed him, we are always in touch. The extra motivation to give 120% will be the atmosphere: there is no revenge, the finals can be decided by the single episodeIs the sentence of Inzaghi.

The coach can field the best formation, Dzeko should return in attack with Lautaro, even though Sanchez is doing great. Calhanoglu’s recovery in midfield is important for the Nerazzurri, an additional weapon on the placed, from which Inter are finding a lot of satisfaction. It is the team that scored the most heads (14 goals), the one with the best attack in the league (49) and the second defense (16). The strength of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri is that they have transformed into a collective team, a goal cooperative. In all competitions, a total of 18 players went online, only Kolarov, Ranocchia, Sensi and Satriano are missing.

«We are aware of our strength. Perception has also changed of the opponents watching us from Inter », Handanovic underlines. The Scudetto and the first place in the standings have given the Nerazzurri back the status of a team to beat. Conquering the first title of the season means sending another signal of strength to already tried opponents and giving a booster to the championship campaign.

Juve, Allegri “Whatever happens, it must not affect our path” Juventus are not yet used to facing a final in Italy as an underdog and thus loads all the pressure on Inter, “Even if we have lost many finals as favorites” as captain Chiellini recalls, returning as a starter after Covid and the few minutes that immediately earned him a “turban” on the head in Rome. Madama objectively arrives in one

not an easy situation, due to the shock injury suffered by Chiesa on Sunday

, for the disqualifications of De Ligt and Cuadrado (“I make an appeal that I have already launched in the past, the penalties of the championship must not apply to a final»Says Chiellini) and also due to the absence of Szczesny, who does not have a green pass but could still be a starter tonight at San Siro.

Curiously, Juventus never played the Super Cup at San Siro, he faced Inter only once for this trophy, in Turin losing 1-0, and he played it only on one occasion as a winner of the Italian Cup: it was September 1, 1990, it was Maifredi’s champagne football and it ended 5-1 for Napoli.

It is therefore better to take an evening like this and the rest with due caution Allegri does not have it repeated twice, studying a game that is as blocked as possible, as was the one in the league, which ended 1-1. As then Dybala should be the wild card off the bench, with Kulusevski under pressure on Brozovic to try to cloud the Nerazzurri’s ideas. The chances of seeing Locatelli and Arthur together from the first minute seem scarce, despite the fact that the Brazilian’s entry proved to be fundamental on Sunday, also to free the blue from directing duties, which then become those of the low half in front of the defense and are a little wearing down. But there is to suffer and in the end Juve have not lost in ten games, eight wins and two draws with Venice and Naples.

For Allegri, who returns to the bench after the disqualification, “Balance must reign” (a concept repeated five times by him and Chiellini “) so beyond the healthy adrenaline rush, there are not too many lessons to be learned from the crazy victory over Rome: “We need to improve the quality of the passes and we are often in too much of a hurry” Max repeats, but in the opponent’s trocar the Juventus frenzy often seems dictated by a precarious organization, which involves a certain dose of improvisation and essentially gives a sense of extemporaneousness: playing all compact behind the ball waiting for Inter for throwing Morata on the break will limit the risks. And then we’ll see.

After all, there are also extra time and penalties to try to win back the trophy won a year ago against Napoli

. And in any case, “this match must not affect the path taken” explains Allegri, who therefore already gives it up for lost at least in words. Hoping that the facts take a different turn.