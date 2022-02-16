FORMELLO – The anti-Porto tactic begins. Second degree stretching for Lazzari

The next challenge for Lazio is approaching. The biancocelesti on Thursday will be guests of Porto, an unstoppable team in the Lusitanian league and at the same time formidable in Europe. Even the Milan finished fourth in their group of Champions behind the Portuguese. Sarri after having granted a day of rest and one day of soft recovery to the holders against the Bologna today he is back to work tactically.

START TACTICS – Meeting fixed at 15 on the Fersini field of Formello for Property and companions. Bull, light athletic work and then off to the tactical dictates of the Commander. Thursday will be the first round of the playoff of Europa League. It will be crucial to approach the challenge in the best possible way in a fiery stadium like the Do Dragao otherwise the biancocelesti will be ditched by the aggressiveness of the former team Conceicao and the very warm fans of the Dragoes. Although today (and probably also tomorrow) the cards will be mixed, Sarri will hardly not field the best Lazio. Strakosha this time he is destined not to leave the door. Lazzari’s place should be taken by Hysaj. On the midline after disqualification in the championship She goes And Luis Alberto they see a chance from 1 ‘. Finally in attack despite Felipe Anderson pawing to return to the protagonist at Do Dragao next to Immobile we proceed towards the confirmation of Pedro And Zaccagni.