Former adviser assures that José Luis Dalmau complained about his expressions in favor of abortion

the graduate Yvonne Lozada regretted the behavior of the president of the Senate, Joseph Louis Dalmauwho fired her today as an adviser on federal affairs, after making expressions on her social networks in favor of the right to abortion.

“It’s very sad, it’s very painful. I say this because we have been friends for 26 years, 25 years, because we studied law together, him and his wife and me. Of course, there are some ideological differences, since last year, for other reasons they had urged”, expressed Lozada in an interview with The new day.

Lozada, he shared, has a long history in the Popular Democratic Party (PPD). She was president on two occasions of the organization that brings together popular lawyers, she was legal adviser to the community under David Bernier’s gubernatorial campaign and now served as adviser to the president of the Senate on Federal Affairs.

She was also executive director of Dalmau’s transition committee as president of the incoming Senate.

In the letter, dated today, Dalmau refers Lozada to the Human Resources Office to request the necessary documents for the settlement of balances, if any. “I inform you that on this same date you will cease your duties as advisor in the Office of Advisors to the President”, read the letter signed by the Secretary of Administration of the Senate, Gilbert Hernandez.

El Nuevo Día requested some expressions from the president of the Senate, but its press spokesman, Angel Raul Matosindicated that “the president’s employees are trustworthy” and that he would not issue a “reaction.”

Lozada affirmed that she felt “very sad” for what this action by the legislative president represents for women and the fight of so many decades for their rights. She too, she added, she harms the trajectory that the community had “until now” in favor, precisely, of women. But she is also hurting herself as a leader, she said.

He stated that he did not take the decision as something “personal”. “It seems to me that his head is very hot right now, that he is trying to handle very dense and very large issues”said the lawyer.

“I’m sorry, I know he has a lot of pressure on himbut he has also had plenty of opportunity to retract and correct the embarrassing expressions he made last Thursday at the press conference.”he said, affirming that he has received the support and solidarity of many people, including legislators from Pava, as well as advisers and lawyers from the Legislature who “do not dare to speak.”

“They feel intimidated and are afraid of losing their job”argued by pointing out that these expressions of solidarity have confirmed that “he is doing the right thing.”

She said she was clear about the “risks” she faced when on Thursday she reacted on her social networks to the expressions made by Dalmau in which he stated that all people involved in the abortion of a viable fetus are “murderers.” Lozada published the letter in which she – without referring to any person in particular – pointed out that she found it “very difficult” to remain silent in the face of the painful expressions today about women’s reproductive rights.

She added that, after the publication, Dalmau called her “screaming” and complaining about her expressions on social networks.. “I did not think it would come to this, but when we have seen the attitude and the anger or the lack of temper with which the discussion on Thursday has been handled here. Today, I woke up thinking there was a high probability that this would happen.” shared.

“In the Popular Party, people know who I am, people know how I think, what my political values ​​are… I have been, in general, very vocal,” he added.

The lawyer does not rule out that, in the future and “when she can see this from a distance”, the legislative president may recognize or understand her. “Beyond being in a political party, I am a woman and I am Puerto Rican and there are things that go far above,” she pointed out, adding that people know what their political values ​​are.

Other legislators have questioned Dalmau’s behavior, as was the case of the representative Jesus Manuel Ortizwho pointed out that “the dismissal of a lawyer with the qualifications of Lcda. Lozada for defending her right as a woman constitutes an act of silencing”. “The PPD was and should be the big house where everyone has space to express themselves. Abortion is not a PDP programmatic issue,” she said on his Twitter account.