Former Americanist Cecilio Domínguez receives exemplary sanction in the MLS

In the now distant Clausura 2017 tournament the America club made some quite interesting hires, but few raised as many expectations as that of a young Paraguayan, from the Cerro Porteno from Paraguay. We are of course talking about Cecilio Dominguezwho had the important responsibility of wearing the ’10’ jersey of the Eagles from 2017 to 2019.

Although his talent is undeniable and he gave us some high-quality plays, the Guarani could never be totally consistent with the Eagles, his off-field problems have always been his ‘Achilles’ heel’. That is why although he participated in obtaining the Apertura 2018 tournament, the following semester he asked for his departure and ended up being sold to Independent from Argentina.

Cecilio Domínguez in the worst moment of his career

His time in Argentina in the same way was without pain or glory, in fact there has been more talk about the dispute between the Eagles and the South American team over economic issues, than what Cecilio really did on the field. In this way, the Guarani ended up being sold to the whole of the Austin F.C. of the MLS, who decided to make him their franchise player at the time.

Unfortunately for Domínguez, it has recently been revealed that the Paraguayan has not overcome his off-field problems and therefore has been suspended indefinitely from MLS due to misconduct.

In this way Cecilio could have nailed the last nail to his coffin, since after so many constant failures, it will be difficult for another important club to bet on him despite his talent. A pity since he was called to be the new star of Paraguayan soccer, even he came to be in the orbit of great European clubs, such as Chelsea from England.