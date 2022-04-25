Former Americanists Diego Lainez and Guido Rodríguez win the Copa del Rey with Betis

This afternoon the duel between the Valencia and the Real Betis at the end of the Copa del Rey. The game was close at first, so both maintained a 1-1 draw during the first 90 minutes of regular time. However, the duel went to overtime, where half an hour was not enough for them either.

That’s how they got to the penalty shootout where Guido Rodriguez who was in the whole game had no opportunity to shoot from the eleven steps. However, during those exciting moments he took it upon himself to encourage his teammates who were going to shoot, as well as keep the spirits up with those who were waiting for the cashes.

With a final score of 5-4 in the penalty shootout, the team from Manuel Pellegrini remained with the triumph where the ex-Americanists Guido and Diego Lainez They went to the center of the field to be able to celebrate the victory, which is the only tournament that they had competed to win up to now and they had to achieve it, so it was an effusive celebration.

What happened to Diego Lainez?

The youth squad could not appear in the team, not even as a bench and despite having the opportunity to stay in the team in that area like the rival team, he did not have the opportunity. The footballer was completely erased from the team, so his future would be outside the Sevillian squad for next summer.

It is worth mentioning that with this triumph, the America club He will also have a good economic sum due to the part he has of the Argentine letter, so there is a direct benefit.