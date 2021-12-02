Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri was charged with spying on the families of sailors who died in the sinking of the San Juan submarine in 2017

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri was charged with ordering the state secret services to spy on the families of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of the San Juan submarine, which disappeared on November 15, 2017. Argentine court ruled that in requesting to obtain a dossier on the relatives of the crew members, Macri violated the laws governing the intelligence services in the country. The families of the people who died in the accident, which took place in the Atlantic Ocean about 430 kilometers from the coast of the country, had said that they were followed and that they suffered intimidation after accusing the Argentine Navy of negligence in the maintenance and management of the submarine. among the causes held responsible for its sinking.

Macri was president of Argentina from 2015 to 2019 and is currently one of the leaders of the opposition. In 2020 the Argentine government accused him of having prepared other dossiers on 500 people including journalists, entrepreneurs and trade unionists. Macri did not immediately comment on the news, but had said in the past that the charges against him were related to political reasons.

