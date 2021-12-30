Former Atalanta Pavan: “I will donate marrow to my son”

The toughest battle is off the pitch. It is that of a father who has to save the life of his 6-year-old son. Simone Pavan, former footballer with Atalanta, Venice, Modena and Sampdoria, had embarked on the coach’s career on the Vis Pesaro bench, but now football is only in a corner of the mind because one of his sons, Leonardo, Valentina’s twin, six years at the end of January, he is ill with leukemia. A devastating discovery, made shortly after last year’s lockdown in June. The little one will be hospitalized in the first days of the year and then it will be his turn too. “My son needs his dad – he told the Resto del Carlino -. I will give him my marrow. He’s been in therapy for a year and a half, the chemo has been devastating. Life has put me in front of a very hard test, but the strength comes from my family, never so united “. All the commitment now is for the most important team, the family: “We are in and out of hospitals all the time. We fight, I have to be close to my son. I said no to some proposals, now the head is only for my son. . The thought is to start again when he is well “.