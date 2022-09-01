Former Beyoncé and Jay-Z collaborators launch second-hand platform

Launched at the end of 2021, Galaxy, a marketplace for vintage and second-hand fashion, has just obtained $7 million in funding from Floodgate, Yellow Accelerator (Snap Inc), Banana Capital (Turner Novack) , Homebrew or RGH Capital. FashionUnited spoke with co-founders Danny Quick, former head of product for Beyoncé, and Nathan McCartney, former vice president of business operations for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label. We asked them how their experiences with the star couple influenced their entry into the fashion industry and why they’re banking on resale.

“Beyoncé is not only an expert in storytelling, but she knows how to draw inspiration from the emotions of hundreds of millions of people. It’s an amazing opportunity to learn directly from her as CEO,” says Quick. “We tried to adopt a similar approach in the way we communicate with our customers, and integrate our products into their daily lives. »

According to Nathan McCartney, “The beauty of Roc Nation, and watching someone like Jay Z, and even the people who work around him, is seeing how expert they are at building the brand, from a global vision, and their lucidity on the steps to be taken to get there. They always look to the future and never celebrate yesterday’s victory. »

This emotional connection and visionary ambition are the foundation of Galaxy’s business model. Danny Quick, who says he’s always consumed second-hand fashion – “Depop, eBay, Grailed, basically make up my wardrobe” – sees a direct correlation between how well the musical couple maintain their level of popularity and how second-hand fashion should engage with consumers. He explains, “How Jay-Z and Beyoncé reach out to their fans and how they manage to monetize and build their brands from scratch is an inspiration to any creative ecosystem. We’ve learned a lot from the intersection of entertainment and technology, and we’ve applied those lessons to Galaxy. »

How Galaxy fares

McCartney has spent years “digging around nights and weekends” looking for solutions to his problems. Along with Galaxy’s third co-founder, Brandon Brisbon (former principal engineer at Charles Schwab), Quick and McCartney identified a major flaw in the business model of their resale competitors: lack of discovery. “If you look at the big second-hand players, Depop, eBay, Poshmark, 90 percent of sales on those platforms start with a user-entered keyword in the search bar,” says Quick. “So much of the discovery process falls on the user, and it’s a real burden. The trio see this as a major blocker preventing consumers from making the transition to second-hand fashion and a sustainable model. Quick mentions a TikTok trend whereby users provide search terms to help shoppers unearth the best second-hand items. Through a mix of machine learning and personalized search, Galaxy aims to help consumers discover items and outfits they might never have found otherwise.

Sellers on Galaxy, whether they are “home-made entrepreneurs or store owners”, can benefit from the technology to build longer-lasting relationships with their customers and help them build their wardrobes like personal stylists. . “Our rapidly expanding network of sellers in the United States uses our application as the nerve center of their business”, explains Quick, “Our goal is to enable them to retain their customers and encourage repeat purchases by using data – the sinews of war for other resale platforms. When you’re a seller, you rely on bringing in new customers to grow your business because you don’t have the tools to tell you if a customer has purchased before. »

All visitors to the site are encouraged to create a personalized profile, which Galaxy says is important as fashion is a personal subject and each item for sale is unique. “This puts us in contrast to other companies in the personalized shopping industry, such as Stitch Fix or Amazon, which rely on traditional product inventory where all sizes and colors are available in all designs,” explains Quick. “All existing tools rely on collaborative filtering, an approach that has been around for a long time and which essentially looks at user tastes and what people with similar interests have already liked or purchased. Galaxy sees this as a limiting factor in personalizing the shopping experience and has based its approach on what its founders call “explicit data.” This data relates to what the user sees, how he interacts with the product, which generates information leading to more precise recommendations. “We’re aiming to build something that’s very engaging, entertaining, and ultimately won’t waste the user’s time. »

Galaxy’s priority is to offer products at an accessible price for customers who want to refresh their wardrobe several times a year, but in an ecological way. Allowing sellers to interact directly with their followers, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z do with their fans, creates a sense of community that makes for a more rewarding experience.

galaxy

A new generation of fashion entrepreneurs

According to the press release, Galaxy is shaking up the industry landscape by creating a truly social and entertaining shopping experience with a focus on sustainable fashion. Indeed, the founders’ atypical fashion credentials might just be what the industry needs.

Quick started his career running a crowdfunding agency to help members of the music industry raise funds, creating SMS tools to better manage campaigns. From that time on, he recognized the importance of establishing an emotional connection with the fans. When he joined the small team at Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood, his role was to take care of everything internet-related, from the singer’s appearance at Coachella to launching her Ivy Park brand.

McCartney, who like most college students in the early 2000s illegally downloaded music, was nabbed by Rocawear Records, Jay-Z’s company, for smuggling. Nonetheless excited to be in touch with his idol, McCartney offered to travel to New York to show him what he could do, and he was offered a job. “I worked on everything internet related, whether it was movies, music, fashion, including clothing lines like Rocawear and Rachel Roy. Moved to Verizon, grew the business there to $350 million a year, then, when the business model changed, worked on deals with Spotify, co-founded Superphone, where he met Brisbon and Quick, before eventually returning to Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation as senior vice president of business operations. Both Quick and McCartney represent a new generation of fashion entrepreneurs who don’t follow the rules of the game.

Their unconventional approach is evident even in their inspirations: “We think Airbnb’s approach is comparable to ours,” McCartney says. “They’ve done an incredible job of taking an offering that was historically offline, real estate, and enabling entrepreneurs to take it online and build businesses. 99 percent of resalable clothing in the United States is offline, and our goal is to unlock this new segment of the economy while empowering new entrepreneurs. McCartney adds, “Fashion has come to this inflection point because it’s democratizing and not being dictated by big conglomerates anymore. Today, more and more, designers are selling and talking to you directly. “A model that still has a bright future ahead of it.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.com. It was translated and edited in French by Maxime Der Nahabédian.