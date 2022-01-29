Former brewer of Birra del Borgo buys the Collerosso brewery and saves it from closure – MarsicaLive

Borgorose. The historic Collerosso brewery is safe. Matteo Corazza, the historic brewer of Birra del Borgo, bought it after the owner’s decision to close it. The plan of cuts implemented by Ab-Inbev, which has owned the Birra del Borgo brand since 2016, also included the brewery in the center of Borgorose, dedicated to unconventional fermentations, from where the dream of creating the artisanal blonde that in a few years depopulated on the markets throughout Italy.

Corazza, part of the history of the Borgorose brewery, has decided to take the step and buy Collerosso. It was he who announced it on the brewery’s Facebook page, immediately stocking up on messages of encouragement and good wishes.

“Hello everyone”, wrote Corazza, “after the termination of BdB, I took over the historic brewery and I prepare myself for my new adventure as a producer, with the same passion as ever”.

Among the sectors affected by the cut desired by the multinational that has the reins of Birra del Borgo are the commercial group, the marketing group, and all the activities in Rome, from the Osteria to the counter in Piazza Bologna. About 40 jobs between Abruzzo and Lazio. For now, only Collerosso has been saved.

Satisfied the mayor of Borgorose, Mariano Calisse, who immediately congratulated Corazza on his choice. “Borgorose is a territory that does not give up, made up of people who know how to suffer and be reborn”, explained the mayor, “Birra del Borgo will remain the same and is now projected to European markets and we will hold on tight! The historic craft brewery of ColleRed thanks to the commitment and courage of one of our young people Matteo Corazza start a new life! Good job”.