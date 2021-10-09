News

Former candidate for reality TV, Young Dad … Who is Luca Argentero, the hero of the medical series?

later, after Freddy Highmore, the hero of the film Good Doctore Ryan Eggold, translator Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam, where Matt Kucheri, who does not wear a white coat to play Conrad in The Resident-Make room for a sexy new doctor! Doc, the medical series that aired in January on TF1, a mix of Dr House and Falco, is now available on Salto This time it came from Italy. It is inspired by The true story of a doctor who lost his memory of the last twelve years of his life after spending a few hours in a coma. The Italian actor plays his fictional alternative role, Dr. Andrea Fanti Luca Argentero.

The actor born in 1978 made himself known by participating in the reality show Grande Fratelo, the Italian version of Loft Story, in 2003. Luca Argentero reached the final and finished third. He has since appeared on several TV shows, but has also become a model. Luca Argentero then made his debut as an actor in 2005 in the Italian series Carabinieri, and then also covered film roles in romantic comedies. He also performs on stage and stars in an adaptation of Shakespeare in Love. This may not be the first time you’ve seen the Italian comedian on screen. In 2010 he starred in Ryan Murphy Everyone Prays for Love, along with Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem. Two years later, he starred observer, spy, emotional story with Daniel Otwell and Matteo (…)

