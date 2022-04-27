Former captain of the Dominican Navy is identified as one of the people who visits Juan Orlando Hernández

The legal team of the former president of Honduras John Orlando Hernandez has advanced that it will present a bail offer to the United States authorities of three million dollars to be able to prepare his defense in freedom.

After his extradition to the United States a few days ago, where the Justice is claiming him for a series of crimes related to organized crime and drug trafficking, his lawyers have reported that the proposal, which has the support of the Jewish community in that country, will be presented in the coming weeks.

Thus, the defense has ensured that the Jewish community in the United States and Israel is willing to pay the three million dollar bail that they will request before Judge Stewart D. Aaron, expected on May 10, when the next hearing is set.

Not only is he financially backed, but he is also being visited in the Brooklyn detention center where he is being held by Honduran Senior Rabbi Aaron Lankry and Rabbi Rabbi Yosef Cohen, former captain of the Dominican Republic Navy, tells the newspaper ‘La Prensa’.

“He is in deep Jewish studies,” explained Hernández’s lawyers, who would be learning the Talmud — the central text of Judaism — “to increase his spiritual connection with God and receive Jewish kosher food.”

The Hernández defense, which “has a private space” with access “to a basketball court, television and a place to exercise” in the center of New York where it is located, has revealed that the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, will give a statement to verify, as the indictment says, if he financed somehow to the former Honduran president.

Strongly escorted by the police and under great media attention, Hernández was finally transferred to the United States last week after more than two months detained in a high-security center in Tegucigalpa.

Once one of Washington’s main allies in the region, the former Honduran president ended up falling out of favor as suspicions about his links to drug trafficking became more evident — his brother Toni Hernández’s life sentence — and above all because of the impossibility of revalidating mandate.