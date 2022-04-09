Former Chivas director exploded against Marcelo Michel Leaño for “blackmailing” Raúl Gudiño

The now sports analyst assured that what they are doing with the goalkeeper had already been done in 2018 with Oswaldo Alanís and Matías Almeyda himself recognized it.

Francisco Gabriel de Anda, former Sports Director of Chivasassured that andThe speech of “love” and dignified treatment of footballers is illogical when the coach sent Raúl Gudiño to the substitution for not yet fixing his renewal with the rojiblanco team, assuring that he experienced something similar during his stay in the fold with Matías Almeyda.

“He talks about “love” and “affection”, but he says that you should treat the footballer as a person and he is not treating Gudiño as a person. What he is doing is blackmailing him into signing. The same thing that was done at the time with Alanís and that I told him in front of Matías Almeyda: “what you are doing with Alanís has no justification”he told me: ‘Paco, I wish I hadn’t done it’.

“You cannot go out and tell the public that you have to treat people and soccer players as people, when you are treating Gudiño as you are treating him,” declared the now sports analyst.

Marcelo Michel Leaño reiterated his ideology of “the force of affection” to make the footballer feel appreciated and provide better results, in addition to ensuring that the decision to send the 26-year-old goalkeeper to the bench was due exclusively to a technical decision.

“Unfortunately, one of the most scarce things in this is being able to treat the player as a person, as a human being. I am convinced that love is the force that moves the world and I am convinced of it.

“It is a sports theme, one hundred percent, exclusively sportsI would like to tell you that it is a sports theme and he knows the specific reasons and I like to tell the player, but that decision is one hundred percent sporting”, he concluded.

