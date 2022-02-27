Former Chivas player remains in the middle of the conflict in Ukraine

The midfielder is of Mexican descent and had a spell with the rojiblanco team in the United States that was owned by Jorge Vergara.

The soccer player Jorge Hernández, who was a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy started at the beginning of this 2022 his European football adventure with Chornomorets Odessa Ukraine, which went from being a dream to becoming a nightmare, due to the war that broke out with Russia in the middle of the week.

The 21-year-old player was born in Riverside, California but is of Mexican descent and had its beginnings in football with Chivas USA, the subsidiary team of the Sacred Flock what was owned for several years by Jorge Vergara in the American Union, however it disappeared.

Hernández became one of the jewels of the Galaxy and for this reason they opened the doors for him to emigrate to the Ukrainian team, that has been affected along with all sports activities in the country, at least for the next 30 days, while considering the possibility of reaching an agreement with the Russians or continuing on a war footing.

The midfielder has just over a month since he decided to leave for Ukraine, whereby nor had he made his debut in the First Division of the European team, however, he is already waiting for the United States embassy to deport him back home with the sole mission of protecting his physical integrity, as is happening with athletes of other nationalities who are asking for support to get out of this war zone.

Could Hernandez play with Chivas in Liga MX?

In case of Jorge Hernández is similar to that of Efraín Álvarez, who is a Mexican-American who decided to play with the Mexican National Team, he has even been called by coach Geratdo Martino, with this, According to the Chivas regulations, he could also join their ranks if he wishes, because despite being born in the United States, the fact that he chooses to defend El Tri makes him eligible. The situation with Hernández is that he still hasn’t made a decision about it, as he still sees the Stars and Stripes combo as a viable option.

