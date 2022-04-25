Former Club América soccer player insults Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán

One of the great rivalries that arose in the Mexican Soccer during the last decade, was the one facing the America club with the tigersmatch that has starred in the Finals of MX League and where there is a growing sports hatred with special ingredients today such as the arrival of Michael Herrera to the bench of St nicolas. Yesterday there was a new episode of these duels, where the Eagles They were able to get the victory in the University Volcano with a forceful two to zero that showed that they are still valid in the Closure 2022 and they are to be considered candidates for the championship.

One of the actions that attracted the most attention was a free kick from Diego Valdeswhere the midfielder Cream blue he outlined his right leg to hit the ball directly into the goal felinewhere Nahuel Guzman he was down due to requesting to stop the game due to physical resentment. However, the referee realized the goalkeeper’s request late, so he annulled the goal. The controversy was immediately lit by the vividness and impudence Guzmanand an old acquaintance of the America spoke about it.

The words of Jesús Mendoza against Nahuel Guzmán

Through your account Twitter, Chuy wrote, Suck it Guzmanin reference to the behavior that the Argentine goalkeeper had and the goals that the representatives managed to score bluecream how were they the same Valdes Y Henry Martin. It is a fact that the goalkeeper’s attitude tigers always leaves much to be desired when it comes to politeness and honesty, but responding offensively is not good either, because it is only fostering hatred of a person who, at the end of the day, is only playing soccer and was beaten with authority.