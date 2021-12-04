Former coach Giuliani cleans swimming pools: ‘The important thing is to have work’ – Swimming

“Life … 5.30 am cleaning in the pool. Well, I say, well. After entering the World Hall of Fame for water sports, as the second coach in the history of Italian swimming, after the great Alberto Castagnetti, and first for open water. Yes I’m here in the pool cleaning. ” Massimo Giuliani, former Italian national swimmer cross-country selector, federal technician for 27 years, writes it on his Facebook page, posting some photos and videos while he is intent on passing the floor cleaner in a swimming pool in Piombino (Livorno), city of which he was also mayor.

“After 112 medals between world and European championships – we read in the post – and two Olympic medals won by the Italian national team under my direction lasting 27 years, and journalist friends of the most prestigious national sports newspapers and they don’t tell me to be the longest position held by a technical commissioner in the history of all Italian sport in every discipline (by the way … Coni, where are you?) “. Then he adds: “Would it have changed if I had won 10 or 20 more medals? Would it change if I received another world recognition? No, I think not. But the important thing is to have the strength to restart, to have a job, whatever. it is and carry it out in the best possible way. But above all, preserve the values, continue to study, continue to explore and face the difficulties that life inevitably presents to us. My family has taught me this “.

“And so – he concludes – while waiting for this life to make me meet further opportunities that test my skills and enhance my skills both in the sporting and organizational fields, we go on. But if this does not happen, in recent years, I plan to become as good at cleaning pools as I have been as a coach. ”