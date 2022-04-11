Former Colombian Real Madrid player suffers terrible traffic accident that has him in critical condition
Bad news comes from Cali. The former Colombian player Freddy Rincon He suffered a spectacular traffic accident this morning that has him in critical condition, according to the latest report provided by the authorities.
“We want to inform, with prior authorization from the family, that Freddy Rincón entered the clinic as a victim of severe head trauma, his conditions are critical,” he said at a press conference. Laura Quinterothe medical chief of the Imbanaco Clinic, where the coffee grower was urgently transferred.
Corner He was taken to be evaluated by the doctors on duty, after his car collided with a Mio service feeder bus. First. The assistance center issued the first statement in which it warned that the former soccer player will be subjected to a surgical intervention and that his prognosis is guarded.
Later, at a press conference, they gave more details: “By an interdisciplinary decision, he was taken to the operating room; he’s going to go to intensive care. Our entire team is going to deploy everything necessary, ”added the medical chief.
According to the report of the authorities, Corner and four more people were injured after the fatal accident that occurred in the south of Cali at 5:00 AM, on Calle 5 with Carrera 34.
Corner55, is a glory of Colombian soccer, he was part of the generation of the team that qualified for three consecutive World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998).
The former midfielder is also remembered for his brief stint at the real Madrid in the 1995-96 season where he managed to play a total of 21 games. In fact, the merengue team released a statement wishing ‘El Coloso’ a speedy recovery.
”From Real Madrid CF, all our strength and love for Freddy Rincón after the accident he suffered today. Much encouragement and our hope that he overcomes this difficult moment soon, “they expressed.