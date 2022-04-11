Former Colombian Real Madrid player suffers terrible traffic accident that has him in critical condition

2022-04-11

Bad news comes from Cali. The former Colombian player Freddy Rincon He suffered a spectacular traffic accident this morning that has him in critical condition, according to the latest report provided by the authorities.

“We want to inform, with prior authorization from the family, that Freddy Rincón entered the clinic as a victim of severe head trauma, his conditions are critical,” he said at a press conference. Laura Quinterothe medical chief of the Imbanaco Clinic, where the coffee grower was urgently transferred.

Corner He was taken to be evaluated by the doctors on duty, after his car collided with a Mio service feeder bus. First. The assistance center issued the first statement in which it warned that the former soccer player will be subjected to a surgical intervention and that his prognosis is guarded.