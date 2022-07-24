Former Colombian soccer players will teach in the US

DEP-COLOMBIAN FUT-FOOTBALL CAMPS (AP)

A Colombian soccer lover who came to the United States as a political refugee has managed to get several Colombians, former professional soccer players, to join him in creating a sports education program in New Mexico.

Carlos Valdés, former Philadelphia Union player; Víctor Pacheco, ex-soccer player of the national team; Jorge Bolaño, former midfielder in Colombian and Italian soccer; and Julián Viafara, former goalkeeper in Colombian and Brazilian teams, will be the luxury teachers who will teach soccer to young people in Albuquerque next week.

They all decided to collaborate with David Certain, a Colombian owner of a coffee roasting company, who wants to create a physical but also emotional and mental training camp for young people interested in soccer.

“You see a lot of talent that looks very robotic. That is why we want to focus a lot on the emotional part, so that they can control their emotions a little more and know that when there are emotions it is normal”, Certain said in reference to children and young students who practice sports. “It is totally normal to feel a moment of failure when the goal is not scored, but how do you manage the moment after that? After that a lot of kids get stuck.”

The camp will be the first project of the new collaboration, called Alianza Sports and that will take place between July 25 and 29 in Albuquerque. New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval will also offer several training sessions.

Certain hopes that the camp will be the first of several and that the project can also be taken to Colombia. The 42-year-old Colombian is working with several companies to provide scholarships to several of the children who participate so that the camp is as affordable as possible.

Certain and his family fled Cali, Colombia, in 1999 after the former guerrilla Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) tried to kidnap Certain when he was 19 years old.

Certain had an aunt in New Mexico, and after living in Miami for a while, the family moved to Albuquerque. Certain’s 11-year-old son, who plays soccer, was the one who inspired his father to create the show.

That’s how during Certain’s work trips to Colombia, the businessman contacted, sometimes through friends, the former players—some of whom are already dedicated to teaching soccer and have helped create the program.

“We are very excited, really, we are very happy with everything that has been happening,” Valdés said from Colombia during a telephone interview. “It has not been an easy job, but I know that everyone who is part of it and those who are to live this experience, they will love it”.

Valdés hopes that young people learn not only technique but also values ​​such as discipline, respect, tolerance and teamwork, which is often not easy.

“Getting involved in a space in which everyone must go to the same side helps to develop certain skills that make you a better person,” said the former player.

The camps will have several sessions, some for children from 10 to 14 years old and others for young people from 15 to 20.