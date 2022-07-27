Former Colonel Otto Godoy Cordón Extradited to the US on Drug Trafficking Charges

Godoy Cordón, who was detained in Petén, is required by the Southern District Court of California, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The former colonel of the Guatemalan Army, Otto Godoy Cordón, was extradited to the United States. this Tuesday, July 26, under drug trafficking charges, reported the Public Ministry (MP).

“Today the order was executed. extradition of the former colonel of the Guatemalan Army, Otto Godoy Cordón, who was arrested on February 20, 2022, for crimes related to drug trafficking, ”refers the MP.

The Prosecutor’s Office adds that “the arrest was made in the department of Petén under the coordination of the Prosecutor for Drug Crimes and US special units.

In addition, it states that “Godoy Cordón will be presented before the Court of the Southern District of California of the United States, for the imposition of the corresponding charges.

second capture

Godoy Cordón had already been captured in February 2018 in Poptún, Petén, along with two Colombians and another Guatemalan when they tried to flee and leave a plane abandoned.

The PNC then reported that they were alerted that an aircraft had illegally landed on a clandestine runway, for which mobilized anti-drug teams and the Petén police station to confirm the fact.

A day later, the authorities they raided the home of the then colonel, in El Naranjo, Petén.

However, after his capture, The Army said it would not discharge a colonel suspected of drug trafficking until he was found guilty by a competent court.

Guatemala is used as a bridge by international cartels to traffic drugs from South America to the United States.