Former Cuban commander Rolando Cubela dies in exile

Former Cuban Commander Rolando Cubela Secadesformer political prisoner of Fidel Castro after having fought at his side, He passed away in Miami at the age of 89.

According to the political exile Alfredo Fernández-Gamez, Cubelas Secades “had been ill for several years. We were colleagues and very close friends,” he said on his Facebook wall.

“Cubela treated me in the infirmary at La Cabaña when I was paralyzedhim and Dr. Guillermo Álvarez Tenjeiro,” he specified, and indicated that he will announce when a mass is organized in his honor.

Cubela Secades was born in Cienfuegos in 1932, became a doctor and was part of the Revolutionary Directoratefounded by José Antonio Echeverría.

On October 27, 1956, he was part of the armed group that executed Antonio Blanco Rico, head of Fulgencio Batista’s Military Intelligence Service (SIM).

Later he became a military leader in the guerrillas that supported Fidel Castro in the Escambray mountains.

He was promoted to the rank of Major after 1959 and that same year he was elected president of the University Student Federation (FEU), in a bid with the candidate of the July 26 Movement, Pedro Luis Boitel.

He then served as Cuba’s ambassador to UNESCO. Disillusioned with the Castro regime, he became a contact for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In 1966 he was arrested for planning an attack against the dictator, and sentenced to 25 years in prison. After 1979, he went into exile in Spain, where he practiced his profession as a doctor.