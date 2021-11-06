Former cycling champion Filippo Pozzato hospitalized for Covid: “I should have been vaccinated first”

VICENZA – He didn’t have time to enjoy the well-deserved applause for organizing his three races for professionals and a Gran Fondo, three road events and one gravel that are staged from 13 to 17 October and now Filippo Pozzato for three days he has been hospitalized at the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza, pneumology department for Covid. “I began to feel bad on Friday 22 October, three days before I got vaccinated – the former Venetian champion tells to tuttobiciweb with no little trouble – I had already set the vaccine for Monday 25, but on Friday I began to feel unwell. Chills, fever, then the difficulty of breathing, getting stronger and more insistent: it is not a joke. Three days ago the hospitalization, here in Vicenza, where they took care of me like no one could. I hope to recover as soon as possible, and then go back to work. I have many ideas, I have many things in my head that I would like to give shape to, but now the priority is to heal. I guarantee you that I am climbing a great mountain, but it is not pleasant at all. Did I have to get the vaccine first? Of course yes, but I was really at my best to give shape to that racing project that I then set up and you all saw and appreciated, but now I have to think a little about myself ».

Filippo Pozzato is 40 and was born in Sandrigo.