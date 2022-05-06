Former director of Conani is out of the Coral case

Mrs Greybby Mary Neckformer director of Conani and wife of the former director of the Specialized Body for Tourist Security (Cestur), General Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, was left out of the accusation filed by the Public Ministry in the case Coral Y Coral 5G.

This despite the fact that the special investigations carried out by the Chamber of Accounts to the National Council for Children (Conani) revealed that there were serious irregularities in that institution during the Neck administration.

The findings indicate that in Conani The fraudulent model that had been detected both in Cestur and in the Specialized Corps of Presidential Security (Cusep) and in other military and police establishments was supposedly replicated.

The investigation indicates that the Purchasing and Contracting Committee was chaired by Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza, despite the fact that he was prevented by the Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) from holding administrative positions; they found contracts signed with a date greater than the limit contemplated in the legislation; military personnel in administrative functions without authorization from the MAP and the Comptroller General.

They also found allocation of fuel and per diem to personnel who were not named in the Conani.

It should be noted that the investigations of the Chamber of Accounts have been used as evidence in the accusation that the Public Ministry has deposited against 30 people and 18 companies of the Coral and Coral 5G network.

The evidence and accusations

The Public Ministry deposited yesterday before the Coordinating Office of the Investigation Courts of the National District the accusation corresponding to the Coral and Coral 5G operations, while requesting the merger of both processes that include 48 defendants, (30 natural persons and 18 legal persons).

The accusation contains more than 3,500 pieces of evidence, for defrauding the Dominican State with more than 4,000 million pesos, says Pepca.

The Public Ministry has seized movable and immovable property for more than 2,000 million pesos invested by the alleged members of the criminal network with money resulting from the corruptionproduct of what they embezzled from the State, both in the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep) and in the Specialized Body for Tourist Security (Cestur) as well as in the National Council for Children and Adolescents (Conani).

Among those accused of Operation Coral are Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre, alleged ringleader; Rossy Guzmán Sánchez (La Pastora), police corporal Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán (son of the nun), police colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza and Navy sergeant Alejandro José Montero Cruz, as well as Army Major Raúl Alejandro Girón Jiménez .