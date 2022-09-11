Former director of Reside was the “support of the campus”, according to an employee of the center

“Psychiatrist is not just any, he is a doctor dedicated to his work and with an unparalleled desire to help…”, in this way an employee of the Center for Psychosocial Care and Human Development (Reside) described the work of José López Mena, who served as director of the center since it opened its doors until last Friday.

After a conversation held by reporters from Listín Diario with community roads in the Nueva Barquita sector, where the care facility is located, the way in which Mena carried out her work was evidenced as a psychiatrist, while curious to know the reason for his dismissal.

A woman who has worked as a janitor since Reside was inaugurated in 2019, shared with this newspaper her opinion on the dismissal of who for her was the “sustainer of the premises”.

“There are no words to describe the work of that man in this hospital, you could see his passion for what he does. Always treating employees as part of the executives, Hopefully they can reconsider that decision”, Said the woman, who decided to remain anonymous, giving as a reason that she is the mother of two little girls and needs the job.

He also added that the doctor carried out his work all the time, regardless of the time in which he deserved to perform the exercise.

“Sometimes he arrived first than many employees, who are less than him, in position level, and because of the workload He was the last to kill himself,” he said.

During the tour that this newspaper carried out in the area of ​​the attention center, testimonies were also collected from people who said “they did not know about the dismissal case”, however, when they found out, those who had already attended Reside questioned the reason why. which Mena is no longer part of the medical team.

“In truth, I was not aware that they had thrown him out, but how strange because I went once and that doctor knows what he is doing, because you know that you realize when the doctor gives you confidence,” said Manuel Figueroa, who in once dealt with the now former director of the Reside.

Complaint of deterioration of the center

Last Thursday this medium published a letter in which the specialist denounced the deteriorating conditions where the center is located. The next day the termination letter arrived at his office.

Mena revealed that the mental health director of the National Health Service (SNS), Francis Báez, appeared at the Reside headquarters; and Miguel Guzmán, supervisor in the management of the health area to which the center belongs, accompanied by some 20 people, to communicate the decision.

Interviewed by this newspaper, regretted that health services are politicizedindicating that he only denounced a real situation of affectation of programs due to lack of personnel.

However, contradicting what the doctor narrated, the director of Hospital Centers of the National Health Service (SNS), Yocasta Lara, assured that the disassociation of the doctor had nothing to do with their statements about difficulties in the service of the center, since it was a decision that had been made previously.