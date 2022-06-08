Former Disney star will go to jail for trying to abuse a minor

Stoney Westmoreland, the actor who played Henry ‘Ham’ Mack on the Disney Channel series Andy Mack,Between 2017 and 2018, he will spend two years in prison for trying to convince a minor to have sex with him.

The decision was made after reaching an agreement, since the also actor of breaking bad Y Better Call Saul He pleaded guilty in order to have his sentence reduced.

The American Middle TMZ made the actor’s conviction public. After engaging in a conversation with Westmoreland’s lawyer, the outlet reported that the offense originally warranted 10 years in prison, but for accepting his involvement in the crime, after serving two years in prison, he will have to face a decade of probation. .

The actor (first from left) portrayed Henry ‘Ham’ Mack on the Disney Channel series ‘Andi Mack.’ (Disney)

The offense took place in 2018, when the 52-year-old actor used a dating app to persuade a 13-year-old boy to have sex. However, the page had been tapped by an undercover police officer.

Some time later, Stoney was evaluated by a psychiatrist who assured that the actor was convinced that it had been a consensual role-playing game with another adult. Nevertheless, he accepted guilt for his actions to avoid more severe problems with United States law.

Under the plea agreement, Westmoreland will have to cooperate with the DNA collection and register as a sex offender. In addition, all their devices will be intervened, in search of evidence that shows other attempts similar to that of 2018.

Among the consequences that the artist is already experiencing is the dismissal of Disney productions and the prohibition of dealing with people under 18 years of age. So far, Vince Gilligan, producer and director of the successful series breaking bad and his spinoff, Better call Saul, has not commented on the cast member’s incarceration.