Former Dominican diplomat convicted of cocaine trafficking

A former diplomat A high-ranking man from the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 15 years in prison for abusing his position to import cocaine into the United States, a New York court announced Wednesday.

The prosecutor of the Court of the Southern District of Manhattan, Damian Williams, quoted in a statement, assured that the Dominican Jeremías Jiménez Cruz “abused his position as a government official to introduce large amounts of cocaine into the United States.”

“Today, Jiménez Cruz was justly sentenced to 15 years in prison for this crime,” he stressed.

The 52-year-old convicted was vice-consul in Germany, consul-general in Jamaica and president of the National Christian Movement Dominican.

For Judge Kimba M. Wood, who passed the sentence, both Jiménez Cruz and his collaborators “used their position, connections and planes to traffic large amounts of cocaine.”

During the investigation, the former diplomat was recorded saying that, with his connections in the government Dominicancould move “up to 600 kilos of cocaine by plane and up to a ton by ship”.

At trial, he acknowledged that he was “the leader of a network that trafficked more than 50 kilos of cocaine, and that he abused his public position to perpetrate the crime,” according to the court statement.

Jiménez Cruz, who was arrested on September 6, 2019, has also been sentenced to another five years of supervised release.

Background:

Jiménez Cruz began his diplomatic life in 2004 when he was appointed Vice Consul of the Dominican Republic in Frankfurt, Germany.

He remained in that position until 2008, since on that date he was appointed Consul General at the consulate of the Dominican Republic in Kingston, Jamaica.

According to the January 2017 payroll of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jiménez Cruz earned a salary of US$2,500.00 for his diplomatic work in that country. In that year, 2017, he was removed from his duties.