Former Dominican MLB player Odalis Pérez dies

The baseball of the Dominican Republic is in mourning as multiple reports are confirmed that the ex-launcher of Big leagues, Odalis Perezlost his life during the afternoon of Thursday, March 10.

According to initial reports, which were confirmed by Eric Almontepresident of the National Federation of Professional Baseball Players of the Dominican Republic (FENAPEPRO)to the journalist Dionisio Soldevila of Diario Libre, Perez, 43, was alone in his residence when he slipped on a staircase. The first to find the body of the former player was his brother, after six in the afternoon today.

Walin Batistalawyer of Perezconfirmed the occurrence of the unfortunate death of the player to ESPNDigital. “About seven o’clock at night, his brother, Christian Perezcame home and found Odalis lying in the courtyard of the house. We do not know the official reasons, but everything seems to indicate that Odalis slipped down a ladder. Right now the body is still in the house while the forensic doctor arrives. This is a disgrace,” the lawyer told Enrique Rojas.

The native of the Matas de Farfán in Dominican Republic had a ten-year career in the Big leaguesbeing especially remembered for his time in Los Angeles Dodgers, set with which he achieved greater success. He was a player of Atlanta Braves (team with which he debuted in MLB), Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals.

Got an invite to Stars game from MLB in 2004, his best year in the “big top”. His career culminated in 2008 with 1,335 innings, a 4.46 ERA, 920 strikeouts and 338 walks.

In the Dominican ball he played alongside Lions of the Chosen and Oriental Stars, beginning his career in 1996 and culminating in the campaign corresponding to the year 2011-12. Additionally, he had a brief stint in the Independent Baseball League from United States.

The last time the former player was seen by the press was during the end of 2021 and the beginning of this year, when he was an important part of the people who claimed the innocence of his fellow countryman, Juan Encarnacionin front of the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva in the Dominican capital, for a crime for which he was charged and eventually discharged.

