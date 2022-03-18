Former Dragon Age Creative Director Announces Development Of Ambitious New Action RPG

Mike Laidlaw, known for his work on the BioWare series, now works at Yellow Brick Games.

If he is known for something Mike Laidlaw it is for being one of the proper names behind the Dragon Age saga, one that has allowed bioware gain some popularity and repercussion from the first deliveries. In 2017 we learned that Laidlaw left his position as creative director, and we have had to wait until 2022 to learn about his new plans.

Following a series of announcements made by Private Division (owned by Take-Two), we know that the former BioWare is now working on a new project as yet unnamed. Yellow Brick Games it’s the studio he’s a part of right now, and it looks like the game won’t be released until fiscal 2024 at the earliest.

We will take risks that are not possible in triple AMike LaidlawBut what is important is the very nature of this new title and, from what Laidlaw says, it is a ambitious action RPG. The genre was something to be expected given the experience of the creator, but it is very striking that he talks about “taking risks that are not possible in the development of triple A games.”

“The study firmly believes that emerging systems create rich and interactive worlds,” they say from Private Division. The association with the Take-Two label will allow them to create a game “truly memorable”according to Mike Laidlaw, who added that they want to offer something special for their debut.

About the new Dragon Age, the only thing we know is that BioWare is still working on it, without having any specific date set on the calendar for its future release. They may have had to deal with certain developmental problemssince the team has suffered several casualties in recent months.

