Former driver of Hoy would confess shame of not having money

The former host of Hoy, Jorge el Burro Van Rankin opened his heart for the Montse and Joe program and revealed that he felt ashamed of not having money and even of the place where he lived.

George the Donkey Van Rankin She shared that she did not have a good relationship with her father and was even very cold, but it was thanks to him that she met her friends with money. It would be the father of the former host of Hoy who enrolled him in a club where he met young people with a better social position like Miguel Alemán, but he had no money.

The actor also shared that he met a lot of people “take the edge off” and lived with them like a heartthrob, but he did not have the same possibilities.

Jorge Van Rankin confessed that he approached attractive young girls with his friends; however, he did not even have to pay them the cover. Something that his new friends could do without problem.

The famous actor also shared that he was even ashamed of the place where he lived, which is why he even asked to be left before arriving home so that they would not see where he lived.

Although George Van Rankin He did not have a good relationship with his father, he is grateful for it, because this caused him to feel the desire to express his love and feelings to his loved ones.

El Burro shared that currently he would not be ashamed of not having anything, since he is proud to be who he is and whoever wants him should do it for that reason.

After being part of Hoy for a long time, Van Rankin was surprised by starting to go out little by little less frequently, that’s where the rumors began that he had been removed and lost and exclusivity, which is why it would be pretty bad; but the famous man came out to deny everything and ensure that he no longer had exclusivity for a long time and still continued to work with the company. Van Rankin continued with enormous success in series 40 and 20, which they even claim they wanted to extend.