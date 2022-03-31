Former Ecuadorian comptroller Carlos Polit arrested in Miami

Screenshot of images taken by CNN en Español when former Ecuadorian comptroller Carlos Pólit claims to be a victim of political persecution by the authorities of his country.

Former Ecuadorian comptroller Carlos Pólit appeared Tuesday by video before a federal judge in Miami on charges of money laundering, after allegedly demanding the payment of $8 million in bribes in exchange for containing the issuance of fines against the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The 72-year-old former official, who is also wanted in his country after being sentenced in absentia for the same case, was arrested on Monday by authorities in the United States and will have to appear in court again on Friday to discuss the possibility of accessing bail status pending his trial.

Polit, who is being held in a federal detention center, is accused of having participated in a conspiracy to launder money. According to the indictment, between 2010 and 2013 the former Ecuadorian official solicited, and received, bribe payments from a co-conspirator in exchange for using his position and influence to protect the Brazilian firm from being fined.

Prosecutors Michael Berger and Alex Kramer said they aim to keep Polit behind bars during his trial, but indicated they may be open to the possibility of his being released on bail. His defense attorney, Fernando Tamayo, told Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra that the parties were working on a bail package that may be acceptable to the prosecution.

The reading of charges against Polit is still pending. The former Ecuadorian official also faces an extradition request from Ecuador, where he has already been tried and convicted in absentia.

Pólit was at the center of a journalistic investigation carried out jointly by the Miami Herald with other media that found that his family was linked to three expensive properties in South Florida acquired through limited liability companies that do not reveal much information about their assets. owners.

Public records indicate that the properties, purchased for a total of $7 million, were in the name of companies created in Florida and that they were purchased directly, without the use of mortgage loans, which allowed the identity of the owner to be hidden.

But the properties were later mortgaged and McClatchy and the Miami Herald managed to establish that they were in the name of John C. Polit, son of the former comptroller, who was also sentenced in Ecuador as an accessory to his father’s extortion crimes.

The two were convicted in Ecuador of concealing money extorted from Odebrecht, a Brazilian engineering conglomerate whose admission of bribery has rocked Brazil, Ecuador and other Latin American countries.

Limited liability companies in Florida do not have to identify their true owners, and those linked to Polit’s properties have had a large number of directors and managers, mostly Ecuadorians living in Miami, which obscures the identification of owners in public records.

Politicians from all over the hemisphere have sought refuge in Miami for many years, and have also hidden their fortunes here. The city’s history is one of geographic and cultural ties to Latin America and the Caribbean, and the local real estate market thrives on money from the region.

