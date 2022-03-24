Former employee of Luis Miguel says that “they had to turn against the wall” when he arrived

Undoubtedly, Luis Miguel is one of the most famous Latin singers internationally, but although some secrets of his private life were uncovered in his biographical seriesother things around the singer continue to come to light and the most recent of them put him back in the eye of the hurricane.

And it is that a woman, called Ana Pau Villarinwho claims to have been an employee of El Sol de México, recounted her experience of working for the interpreter and He did it in an interview on the podcast of content creator Álex Larracilla, so his words are echoing everywhere.

In the conversation, she was asked about her anecdotes when working with bands and artists of recognized international trajectory, and the name of the Mexican star came to light, because three years ago he had to be part of his team, at least that’s what she says.

Despite the fact that the woman assures that she adds a long list of celebrities in her career, With a gesture he said everything that working for Luis Miguel meant to him, after being considered one of the most difficult stars in the Hispanic entertainment world.

“… Luis Miguel, less than zero”said the young woman when qualifying the conduct or treatment of the famous, in addition to adding, “I can’t give you details, but I can give you broad outlines, because I had to sign the confidentiality agreement, which almost no artist makes you sign, so from there…”

But already warmed up, he made a revelation that left several with their mouths open as they pointed out, “When Luis Miguel arrived, who was always very late, that’s why the concerts always started late, nobody could be watching him, because he didn’t like it, we all had to turn to the wall”, were the phrases with which this girl described the alleged way in which LuisMi treated them, could it be true?

