Former FBI agent charged in case against Wanda Vázquez asks for additional time to post $50,000 bail

The former agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBIfor its acronym in English) Mark Rossini defendant in the case against former governor Wanda Vazquez requested additional time to post bail set by the court.

In a motion filed today before Judge Raul Arias MarxuachRossini’s defense indicated that he was in the process of hiring the lawyer Lydia Lizarribar to be part of their representation at the local level.

He stated in his motion that “while we work diligently to retain local counsel and post the $50,000 secured bond, Mr. Rossini respectfully requests five days additional time to satisfy the $50,000 cash bond obligation.”

In the same motion, he asked the judge to allow him to send the payment with the lawyer, without the need for Rossini to have to travel from New York to carry out the process in person at the Federal Court in San Juan.

Likewise, he requested that he be allowed to fill out the necessary documents in the presence of the probation officer who is in charge of him in New York and by video call with probation personnel or the secretary of San Juan to serve as witnesses, so that he does not have to travel from New York for such purposes.

As the conditions of freedom set by the magistrate Camille Velez Rive established that he could only be in New York or Puerto Rico, Rossini also requested a modification to be able to move in what is known as the “Tri-State Area”, which refers to the districts of New York, and some of New Jersey and Connecticut.

He argued that “it is customary for defendants on bail in federal courts” of those three states to allow them such freedom “because of the proximity of the districts.”

When he turned himself in to the authorities, Rossini asked to be allowed to continue living in his residence in Madrid, Spain, but the magistrate denied him.

Vázquez Garced was arrested on August 4 by FBI agents. Rossini, a financial adviser and former FBI agent, turned himself in several days later. The prosecution of the co-defendant is still pending. Julio Herrera Velutinia Venezuelan-Italian banker residing in England.

According to a federal grand jury indictment, the three conspired to get Vázquez Garced to receive contributions to his gubernatorial campaign in exchange for removing George Joyner of the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) in order to put an end to the audit that had detected suspicious transactions in Herrera Velutini’s bank accounts.