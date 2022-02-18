Former Feci prosecutor Rudy Herrera goes into exile and points out persecution of the MP against independent operators – Prensa Libre

“Attorney General Consuelo Porras came to office with the mission of guaranteeing impunity to the criminal networks that, in theory, she should investigate. This made things difficult for prosecutors committed to our work from day one, but in recent months it has been increasingly clear: the investigations only advance if they are against uncomfortable actors”, refers to the document signed by Herrera.

The former prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (Feci), Rudy Herrera, who was in charge of the Parallel Commissions Case, went into exile and denounced that in Guatemala A campaign of persecution against independent justice operators has been implemented with the aim of “guaranteeing impunity for criminal networks” operating in the country, reported this Thursday, February 17, in a statement.

He adds that “I was one of the prosecutors in charge of the Parallel Commissions Case, which illustrates the efforts and agreements made by different corrupt actors to keep the justice institutions in check. This is why I had to make the tough decision to leave the country, together with my family, to avoid being the victim of an unjust persecution designed to punish those of us who dared to expose corruption and demand that those who benefit from it be held accountable.”

Herrera added that he will take legal action against Porras and his team.

He adds that “in the face of the wave of unjustified persecution against colleagues who investigated the most emblematic cases in the fight against corruption, I make a call to the public. I refuse to accept that a dignified life and access to prompt and fulfilled justice is only possible if we leave the country where we were born. And only if we strengthen that conviction and work for it to materialize, will we be able to put an end to so many abuses. I admire and sympathize with my criminalized colleagues. We have a clear conscience that all we did was do our job with dignity and decorum.”

Until a few days ago, at least 13 former Guatemalan justice operators were in exile due to the persecution they face in the country, according to former Public Ministry official Juan Francisco Sandoval.

The lawyer, leader of the anti-corruption fight between 2014 and 2019 in Guatemala, indicated in an interview in international media that the reason for exile is due to the “persecution” against anti-corruption prosecutors by the head of the Public Ministry (MP ), Consuelo Porras.

Also read: “My integrity may be compromised,” says Leyli Santizo, former CICIG president, detained in Mariscal Zavala along with inmates she processed

Sandoval recalled that he had to go into exile in July 2021 after being removed from his position by Porras herself, who accused him of alleged “insults” against him.

The aforementioned decision by Porras caused The United States will sanction her in September 2021 with the removal of her visa and the impediment of visiting the North American nation, accused of “obstructing” justice in high-impact cases.

Sandoval said in July, before leaving Guatemala, that he was investigating an alleged millionaire case of corruption of the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, with Russian citizens for the bidding of a port, when he was removed from office.

In addition to Sandoval, the former head of the Public Ministry Thelma Aldana (2014-2018) and prosecutor Andrei González, among others, who also led the fight against corruption in Guatemala between 2014 and 2018.

Also read: They capture Feci workers for a complaint by a union in the 2020 Parallel Commissions case

This anti-corruption fight led by Aldana, Sandoval and the former head of the International Commission Against Impunity (CICIG), Colombian lawyer Iván Velásquez dismantled more than 50 clandestine corruption structures and put more than 200 politicians and members of the business elite behind bars.

However, in the last week the Public Ministry under the command of Porras ordered the capture of six anti-corruption prosecutors in two different cases, one of them “under reserve” so there is no public information. In the other case, prosecutors are accused of allegedly coercing a witness.

One of the detainees, Leily Santizo, declared on Tuesday that she fears for her life because he is in the same prison as dozens of people he criminally charged.

Sandoval added on Wednesday “we have to investigate” Porras because “it is not normal that 13 justice operators are in exile” and “at least four people who worked together with the CICIG are in prison.”

international concern

Both the United States and the United Kingdom expressed their “concern” last Wednesday for the arrests of prosecutors ordered by the Public Ministry led by Porras.

The CICIG was established in Guatemala in 2007 through an agreement between the Government and the United Nations Organization to dismantle the clandestine apparatuses within the State. in the Central American country, one of the six most corrupt in Latin America, according to various studies on the matter.

Also read: They present a third request for withdrawal of preliminary proceedings against the judge of Higher Risk Erika Aifán

Sandoval was one of the leaders of the investigation that in 2015 forced the president of Guatemala at the time, Otto Pérez Molina, to resign to face charges for millionaire bribes in the tax collection agency.

Denies criminalization

Porras denied last Wednesday that justice operators are being criminalized as has been said “on social networks and some media outlets”, and assured that what is done is to comply with what the law establishes.

Around this issue, Porras brought up the request to withdraw the immunity of the judge with the highest risk Pablo Xitumul, who, according to the prosecutor, using his position in 2019 prevented agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) searched the vehicle of a person who apparently is his son and who is believed to be intoxicated, which hindered police work, which was the subject of a complaint and “proceeds according to to the law”.

He also mentioned the case of the lawyers Leily Santizo, former president of the extinct International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), and Eva Sosa, former official of the Feci, who were detained as part of an investigation into their actions in those organizations, although the case has been pointed out by human rights defenders and the international community of persecution against those who fought against corruption and impunity.

Also read: The United States includes the attorney general Consuelo Porras and the general secretary of the MP, Ángel Pineda, on the list of corrupt actors

“Regarding the Cooptation and Judicial Corruption Case, I must state that it is under judicial reserve, which is why it is not possible to delve into details regarding it, but I can indicate that the requested arrest warrants were based on sufficient evidence that the judge analyzed to authorize them,” said Porras.

He added that “in this sense, the removal of the immunity of the judge -Erika Aifán, will also be requested. who knew the case for which they were detained- for their possible participation in said illegal action, not constituting all of the above in criminalization or revenge, but on the contrary, it implies strict compliance with the law.”