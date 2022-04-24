Former first lady trusts that Juan Orlando Hernández will regain his freedom

Ana García, wife of the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022), expressed this Sunday her confidence that the former president will regain his freedom in the US, which accuses him of drug trafficking and possession of weapons, with the help of God and what “Soon” will return to the country. “We know that the hand of God is going to bring us the freedom of Juan Orlando and his return home soon,” García told a local Honduran radio station. He pointed out that his family does not lose “faith in God, faith is what sustains us and in knowing about (Hernandez’s) innocence, knowing that God is going to do justice and that justice is going to bring John Orlando to our country, he is going to prove his innocence.” It may interest you: Ana García: “There have been other extradited persons of whom only a photograph is published”

He added that the former president is “a man of character, with a lot of peace, with a lot of control and has shown us that he knows he is innocent, that is reflected in his face.” Hernández is “a man of faith and someone who makes us feel proud as a family, because we know that this is how he is going to face this unjust process that has been opened against him, he is an innocent name,” he insisted.

strength and united

The legal process against former president of Honduras It began on Friday with the official reading of the charges against him for drug trafficking and possession of weapons, which Hernández heard in a videoconference from the federal prison where he is in New York. With the help of the interpreter, the former president listened to the Judge Stewart D. Aaron the charges brought against him by the US government, who set the next hearing for May 10. Read here: Ana García confirms that the US did not renew her visa and suspended her family’s Hernández, 53, was accused of three crimes, committed according to the federal prosecutor’s office, between 2004 and 2022: conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and heavy weapons and conspiracy for the possession of those machine guns and weapons. These last two crimes can deserve life imprisonment.

Before being extradited to the US, on Thursday, the former president asked his relatives to have “a lot of strength, he wanted to see us strong, that we were united and that he was going to be strong for us,” commented the former first lady of Honduras.

The US does not renew the visa of the former first lady