Former FMF director launches against Martino and demands the call of “Chicharito”

Emile Maurerformer president of the Mexican Football Federation, launched a harsh criticism against Gerardo “El Tata” Martinocurrent coach of the Mexican National Team, for having Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández “vetoed” despite his great moment in the mls with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

In an interview for ESPN, Maurer assured that he does not see any problem in “forgiving” the “Chicharito Hernandez Regardless of the problem you have had within the Tri, you need to have the best players available for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“Everything has a remedy, everything that is forgiven. If a convict is forgiven, why aren’t you going to forgive some fault that Chicharito has had? He is shutting our mouths with goals. He has personality, he has power, he is the top scorer, and above all, the current striker of the National Team is in a bad moment ”

“He is the one who guarantees me goals, he has the necessary personality and he is at the moment where he should be. The same way he scores a goal with his shoulder, his chest, but he scores them. He is the top scorer of the National Team”

Maurer also left Gerardo Martino a “friendly recommendation” on what he can do for the World Cup and also warned him that it is his position and his credibility as a coach that will be at stake for a decision like this and the possible consequences.

“Dad, don’t suck. Impose, bring what you want. I’m sure you do love Chicharo. I know that they have freedom and I know that the coach has freedom. The one who is going to suffer in the end, apart from all Mexicans, is going to be you, because we are going to fail you and we are not going to love or see you. Take what you need to take, take the best of the moment”