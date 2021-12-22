Former German minister Franziska Giffey became Berlin’s first elected mayor

Franziska Giffey, former German Family Minister, became the first woman to be elected mayor of Berlin on Tuesday. Giffey will lead a junta formed by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), to which he belongs, the Greens and the left-wing Die Linke party. In the regional elections in September – Berlin is one of the German Länder, the person in charge of the Länder is also the mayor of the city – the SPD had just overtaken the Greens in consensus.

Giffey is 43 years old and between 2015 and 2018 he led the city hall of Neukölln, one of the districts of Berlin. In May she resigned from her ministerial post in the last government led by Angela Merkel over a scandal concerning her doctoral thesis, in which she had committed plagiarism; her doctorate was subsequently revoked.

As mayor of Berlin, he promised to deal with the problem of rising rents in the city: his administration will have to decide what to do with the results of the consultative referendum in September in which 56 percent of voters asked the municipality to expropriate more than 200,000 apartments belonging to large real estate companies. In the past, Giffey had said she was against expropriation, but the position of the other two parties in the ruling coalition is opposite.

Berlin had already had a mayor between May 1947 and December 1948, when Deputy Mayor Louise Schroeder took over from the outgoing Otto Ostrowski.