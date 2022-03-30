Former guerrilla César Montes sentenced to 175 years in prison for ordering the death of three soldiers in Semuy 2 – Prensa Libre

Along with Montes too seven other people were sentenced, who must serve sentences ranging from 16 to 143 years.

Former guerrilla Julio César Macías, also known as César Montes was sentenced this Tuesday, March 29, to 175 years in prison after the judges determined that he ordered the death of three soldiers in the Semuy 2 community, El Estor, Izabal, where on September 3, 2019 they were part of an anti-narcotics operation, judicial sources reported.

In the case of Montes, He was sentenced to 75 years in prison for murder and 100 for attempted murder. according to the Court’s decision.

It was the Court of Greater Risk “E” that imposed the sentence and the reading of this was by means of teleconference, since Montes guards prison in the prison of Mariscal Zavala and the rest in the preventive of zone 18 and the women in the Santa Teresa prison.

convictions

Cesar Montes

Murder 75 years

Attempted murder 100 years

Total: 175 years

Oliver Coy Choc

Murder 75 years

Militancy 2 years

Attempted murder 66 years and 4 months

Total: 143 years and 4 months

Pedro Chub Chub

Attempted murder 16 years and 7 months

Olivia Muchich

Murder 75 years

Alberto Choc Cu

Murder 75 years

Militancy 2 years

Total: 77 years

Silverio Cac Tiul

Murder 75 years

Militancy 2 years

Total: 77 years

Angelina Coy Choc de Cha

Murder 75 years

Pink Ich Chi

Murder 75 years

Captured in Mexico

On October 10, 2020, the National Civil Police reported the arrest of Julio César Macías López, known as César Montes, during an Interpol operation in Mexico. The Guatemalan authorities reported this Saturday, October 10, 2020 that Macías López, 77, had three arrest warrants against him.

According to the authorities, Macías López was in Mexico living with relatives. He had a normal life, like any citizen, but he was illegally in the neighboring country, so the authorities arrested him and expelled him to Guatemala.

Giammattei celebrates conviction

In a message on Twitter, President Alejandro Giammattei celebrated the 175-year sentence against Montes and stressed that justice has been done in memory of the three soldiers who were killed.

“I celebrate that César Montes has been sentenced to 175 years in prison after being defeated in court for the murder of 3 soldiers in full line of duty. Today justice is done in his memory, ”the president wrote on the social network.

Details

On September 3, 2019, a troop of nine Guatemalan Army soldiers who were supposedly looking for a drug plane that had landed in El Estor, Izabal, she was ambushed by an armed group that killed three of them, while others managed to escape.

The deceased were the frigate lieutenant Carlos Steven Mayén and sergeants Isaías Baleu and César Augusto Seb Tún.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office against Drug Activity, the Army Marine platoon began the operation on September 2 setting sail by boat from El Estor, then arriving at Pataxté beach and spending the night there.

On September 3, with the authorization of an oil processing company, they passed through private property and thus the platoon arrived at Semuy 2.

Soldiers from the platoon reported that when they entered the community they passed by a school and greeted the children.

According to the surviving soldiers, as they advanced they found villagers gathered with machetes and stones and when they passed in front of the villagers they began to threaten them and they questioned their presence.

Residents upset by the presence of soldiers said that “they were not going to find anything and that they were poor,” according to the testimony of a soldier who speaks Q’eqchi’.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, a soldier explained that after meeting with the residents, 10 minutes later a group of 15 armed men arrived and then a man without saying a word shot Sergeant César Agusto Leonel Seb Tún.

“When we saw that the sergeant was killed, some comrades fired into the air and then three people went to take our weapons,” one of the witnesses declared.

The soldiers fled from the place and those who were detained by the population they began to be beaten. The armed men then began shooting Sergeant Isaías Beleu Caal.

The witness, identified as “Z”, reported that a group of residents alerted in Semuy 2 that soldiers had arrived and, together with three other men, prepared to follow the squad of soldiers to see “how far they went.”

“The armed men met the three of us where we planted the marijuana and went down and stopped the soldiers. They were close to finding the marijuana, a block away,” witness “Z” told the prosecution.

On November 13, 2019, more than 100 PNC agents participated in an operation in Semuy 2 and captured eight people linked to the case.