Former Haitian Consul Accuses the International Community of Purposefully Creating Chaos in Haiti

Santo Domingo, DR

The former consul of Haiti in the Dominican Republic, Edwin Paraison, affirmed that the situation his country is going through is the consequence of a international plan to seize the might of materials possibly found in the nation’s subsoil.

According to Paraison, this is an experience that several African countries have already had due to the richness of the subsoil, for the diamonds they have in Africa and for other materials; and the neighboring country has uranium, so it could show the same pattern.

“It is said that in Haiti we have uranium and other metals from the subsoil and that in some way there are actors from the international community who may be interested in exporting this material,” he alleged.

However, the former consul stated that although they have created conflictive situations, they have not provoked a situation of expulsion of the population.

“Because if we try to understand better, the part that has to do with migratory flows in Haiti is not at the level of migrant caravans,” he said.

In addition to this, he expressed that he understands that they have had other cases of political conflicts and every time there is this chaos an alarm is created in the Dominican Republicin relation to a possible stampede of Haitians towards Dominican territory, which in his opinion has never happened in a massive way.

“It cannot be denied that there has been a growth in the Haitian presence here in the country. in recent years, and above all a migration that can be interesting for the Dominican Republic, because we are already talking about people from the upper middle class who come with capital to be able to invest.”

Criminal gangs with international support

The Haitian official assured that the criminal gangs that operate in the neighboring nation are supported in some way by both local and international sectorshowever, specified that they do not have elements to say that criminal groups are financed by external sectors,

Paraison indicated that at one point Helene Lalim, the official of the United Nations system in Haiti, supported the creation of a federation of gangs and it was done officially through a program because the government of the late president Jovenel Moise at some point wanted to set up a disarmament program.

“They understood that through this program it would be opportune to have all the gang bosses in the same space to be able to control them better, but the result was totally the opposite,” he explained.

road to catastrophe

Participating in an interview on the program Contact 360, Paraison stated that the crisis they are going through, “It is on a path to becoming an international and political catastrophe.”

He also indicated that it is a catastrophe that leads to a political regime whose rise to power was facilitated by a sector of the international community in 2011.

“We had an earthquake in 2010, and at that time as president we had the late René Preval and we had to organize elections because his term was ending and the international community participated very actively in the organization of this electoral process”, indicated Paraison, also adding that the final results were changed and his nation experienced “an accident in history that should never have happened, supported… very especially by a sector of the international community”.