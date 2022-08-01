Former Haitian consul says there is a plot against Haiti

The former Haitian consul in the Dominican Republic, Edwin Paraison, asked the United States to help Haiti by controlling the increase in alleged arrivals of firearms and ammunition from that nation to his country.

Paraison said that in Haiti there is a phenomenon “not seen anywhere in the world”assuring that the international community has promoted the federation of criminal gangs that have caused hundreds of deaths in the neighboring nation.

Equally denounced that there is a plot against Haitiadding that “it is not yet known if it is because of the natural resources that are known to exist in that country.”

These statements were offered during an interview with Héctor Herrera Cabral on the “D’Agenda” program on Telesistema Channel 11, where he also pondered why the international community does not give more support to his country.

“Today is Haiti that asks for the collaboration of the United States to help us control this growing arrival of weapons and ammunition that feed the violence, that have caused so many victims in Haiti, and that feed the gangs, gangs that very unfortunately were also federated, something that has not been seen anywhere in the world, that the international community has promoted the federation of gangs in Haiti”, he insisted.

He recalled that weapons are not manufactured in his country, and therefore these weapons come from somewhere and, until now, most of them that have been confiscated come from the United States, specifically from the ports of Florida.

He gave as an example the case of the Episcopal Church, to which he belongs, which two weeks ago had a very difficult situation, because a group used the name of that church, and its exoneration, to transport to Haiti a container in which there were Firearms.

However, Paraison said that the majority of political sectors and civil society in Haiti reject the presence of foreign troops to combat criminal gangs, due to the bad experience they have with this initiative, in addition to the fact that it affects their sovereignty.

“But in most cases in Haiti, most of the political class, opinion directors, of organized groups, always look at the experience we have had with this type of formula for the presence of international troops, they have not given the results, in addition to affecting our sovereignty,” emphasized the former consul.

He also asserted that what Haiti requires to confront criminal gangs is a reinforcement of its police force.

“That can be done, perhaps not anymore with Colombia, because it would be a very difficult and complex issue, because of what has happened, but there has also been talk that former members of the elite forces of the United States who are Haitian-Americans , who have participated in other conflicts and have experiences of urban warfare, could be, through a presence of the Haitian diaspora, to handle the issue of sovereignty”, he indicated.

He also expressed that these members of elite troops from the United States, France and Canada of Haitian origin can go to the neighboring nation to reinforce the local police, with a well-prepared plan, and with all the logistical support that this needs.

He said that great efforts have been made through the Judicial Directorate of the Police, but the very politicization of the institution, and everything that has happened in recent years, especially since the coming to power of the party of former President Michel Martelly, which is the one that until now is directing the destinies of the nation, “we have had a totally corrupt police.”

In another order, Paraison ruled out that the criminal gangs that operate in his country can come to Dominican territory to commit their misdeeds.

He defined the members of these gangs as “armed youngsters”, who could never face the nearly 80,000 police and military personnel that the Dominican Republic has.

Boycott?

Likewise, the former consul denounced that “sectors of the international community” boycott possible internal agreements of the political groups of Haiti, which could help to get out of the crisis that it is currently going through.

“The confrontations or the divisions that we have, many times are encouraged by external hands”said.

Paraison said that there is a good proposal for a way out of the crisis that was made in what is known as the “Montana Agreement” that brings together members of the political class, civil society, businessmen, and some representatives of the churches.

Migration

Meanwhile, Paradise admitted that as a result of the crisis that shakes his country, the immigration of Haitians to the Dominican Republic has increasedbut he clarified that, just as very poor people come, medium-sized businessmen and merchants have also arrived and have already set up businesses here, specifically a large number of restaurants.