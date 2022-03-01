Former Haitian President Michel Martelly to the rhythm of kompa on Dominican stages

Throughout the weekend, the former Haitian president and artist Michel Martelly walked through various stages of the Dominican Republic, showing his talent and charisma, which was to the liking of those who attended his three shows.

On Friday he was at the La Fiesta Theater of the Jaragua hotel, on Saturday in Santiago and on Sunday at the Pelícano, in Bocachica, in two of these, accompanied by the Creole salsero Michel El Buenón, who also sang in Creole and did several songs to the rhythm of kompa.

Prior to his concert at the Jaragua, Martelly walked table by table, greeting one by one those who were in this theater. More than 90 percent of the attendees were of Haitian nationality and a few Dominicans mixed in dancing to the rhythm of kompa, a very popular music among them.

His voice reverberated in the hall, in the concert called Carnival of the island, while his contagious music moved even those who were in their chairs, who then went to the floor to dance with their partners.

His peculiar dance, which was joined by other members of the orchestra, became popular, since even those present did it at the same time as him, with a choreography in which everyone danced in unison.

Among his successes stood out: Manvi Manjew, Decide ‘Ou, I Don’t Care, Pa Manyen Fanm Nan, Ou Fè Mwen Mal, Mon Colonel and Konfesyon, among others.

+ The Good

It was the turn of Michel el Buenón to open, who began with the theme “You have thrown me into oblivion” and later greeted those present in both Spanish and Creole.

“How good it is to participate in these shows with a friend like Michel Martelly, an excellent artist, with a very contagious music and with a charisma that few possess. We’re going to have a good time tonight,” Michel said.

He then performed Two lovers, That guy is me, When frogs dance flamenco, The beach, My spring and others that have been hits during his artistic career.

His sauce was mixed with the kompa, as he showed that he also knows this rhyme, he does it well and the public enjoyed it.