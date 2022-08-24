Former Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph congratulates Pavel Isa for denouncing anti-Haitianism in the DR

The former Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, congratulated the Minister of Economy, Planning and Development of the Dominican Republic, Pavel Isa Contreras, who said that in the country there is a discourse of hate and rejection against migrants.

claude joseph used his Twitter account to support this position of the Dominican official.

“All my congratulations to Prof.@IsaPavel Minister of Economy, Planning and Development of the Dominican Republic, who had, like me, the courage to denounce the systemic racism and anti-Haitianism in the Dominican Republic”, wrote on his account @claudejoseph03.

Pavel Isa said that since the time of the tyrant Rafael Leónidas Trujillo there has been an anti-Haitian discourse in the country, although not from the governments but promoted by local government leaders.

“I think it is against Haitians, because they are black and because they are poor, there is a deep racism in this society that is cultivated from Trujillo and there is a deep anti-Haitianism, which our own educational system reproduces, there is an inflammatory discourse that points to a racist line and there are sectors that are betting on that, let’s lower the tone and let’s sit down to discuss”, expressed Isa Contreras interviewed by Adolfo Salomón in the program “Verdades al Aire”, which is broadcast by CDN 37.

He said that “there are two aspects, there are people who have a legitimate concern about migration, that should be everyone’s concernclaim and demand from the State a more effective immigration policy, there is no doubt about that and it is unobjectionable, but that hate, rejection and denigration of migrants are incited, that should not be the basis of good public policy,” Isa Contreras pointed out.