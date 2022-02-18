Former head of the SSP of San Luis Potosí was linked to a process for abusive exercise of public functions

The state governor had already warned about legal action against officials of the past administration (Photo: Twitter/jepinedaa)

Jaime Ernesto “N”, former Secretary of Public Security of San Luis Potosíwas linked to process for the crime of abusive exercise of public functionsafter being arrested a few days ago by the Attorney General of the State of San Luis Potosí (FGESLP).

Through a statement, the local prosecutor’s office reported that a magistrate determined that there is sufficient evidence to initiate a judicial process against the former officialwho must remain in informal pre-trial detention.

“After hearing the arguments of the Public Ministry agent, the Control Judge informed Jaime “N” that there is sufficient evidence for him to continue his process under the precautionary measure of informal preventive detention.”, reported the prosecution

Jaime Ernesto will remain imprisoned inside the Pila Social Reintegration Center, in San Luis Potosíbecause that is what the judge handling his case decided, despite the fact that his defense had requested that he be granted house arrest to attend his process outside of prison, which was rejected by the magistrate.

Various former officials of San Luis Potosí face charges before the FGE (Photo: FGE SLP)

The Potosi authorities have given a period of two months for additional investigations to be carried out to your case, which will provide evidence at a later trial against the former official.

the processed was arrested in the state capital on February 11 by personnel from the local prosecutor’s office, who transferred him to the La Pila prison, where six days later the first hearing was held in which his link to the process was decreed.

According to what was communicated by the authorities, the former head of the SSP has at least 50 complaints against him before the state prosecutor’s officewhich also include acts carried out by different members of the government of Juan Manuel Carrerasformer governor of the entity.

The officials of the past government face charges of corruption and diversion of public resources, since the current governor of the state, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, has denounced that the Carreras government made irregular financial movements that will be investigated and punished by his administration.

The former head of the SSP will take his process behind bars (Photo: SSP-SLP)

On the other hand, the former holder of the SSP of Aguascalientes, Porfirio Sánchez Mendoza received a formal prison order on February 9because the magistrate determined that the former official carry his process behind bars; is accused by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of having committed the crimes of torture, abuse of authority and falsehood in judicial statements or reports granted to official institutions.

The former head of the SSP wasand arrested on February 2 in a joint operation of the FGR with elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar). Different versions of the events suggest that his arrest took place during a work visit to the country’s capital, while others claim that he was deprived of his liberty when he went to the military zone located in Aguascalientes.

Sánchez Mendoza has been linked to Luis Cárdenas Palomino and Genaro García Lunasince he held various positions within the Federal Police (PF) when both former officials were in charge of the security corporation and the federal SSP, respectively.

Porfirio Sánchez appeared before a judge at the North Reclusorio one day after his arrestlegal exercise in which he refused to testify and that will be carried out through the traditional justice system, since the complaints against him were filed before the implementation of the New Criminal Justice System, in 2016.

