Former Honduran president is the victim of drug traffickers’ revenge, says his wife

Hernández was captured on the 15th at his home in Tegucigalpa, after a request for provisional arrest

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández “is being the victim of revenge mounted by drug traffickers extradited” to the United States during his administration, his wife, Ana García, said on Monday.

“Today I want to remember and not forget them, because the truth is going to come to light, Juan Orlando is being the object of revenge from the same drug traffickers who were extradited,” emphasized García, who today denounced before the Human Rights Commissioner the abuses that, according to her, her husband suffered.

Hernández was captured on the 15th at his home in Tegucigalpa, after a provisional arrest request, for extradition purposes, made by the United States, which accuses him of three charges associated with drug trafficking and the use of weapons.

The ex-governor was handcuffed and handcuffed and then taken to a special unit of the National Police, where he remains, at the instruction of the judge hearing his case, who ordered preventive detention and set the second hearing for March 16, to evacuation of evidence.

García, who was the first lady of Honduras during the eight years of the Juan Orlando Hernández administration, said that her husband’s rights were “violated” at the time of his capture, about which he made a public complaint on Saturday.

Hernández’s wife asked the head of the human rights organization, Blanca Izaguirre, to know the conditions in which her husband is detained.

It also pointed out that Hernández’s detention “was humiliating and denigrating,” because the authorities “allowed the use of shackles and chains, and then exhibited him publicly as a trophy and, not satisfied with that, they decided to perform a medical examination on him in the presence of all the media, seeking to denigrate him”.

“What other person have you seen have their chest opened in front of the whole world, being that a violation of the most essential human rights of people?” asked García, who also stressed that on the day of the arrest they felt threatened in your residence.

She said that from the day before the arrest over her home “drones and helicopters flew over, despite the fact that my husband had said that he was going to surrender voluntarily.”

“I want you to understand my position as a wife, what I suffered and what I experienced that day, my house surrounded by more than 600 elements of public order, heavily armed men who came with the desire to enter my home and they were not allowed because through our attorneys they were made aware that between 6 in the afternoon and 6 in the morning they could not be subject to any arrest,” said the former first lady.

In addition, according to García, the former president “violated the right to human dignity and the state of innocence widely established in the Constitution of the Republic and the international treaties signed by the State of Honduras on human rights.”

The Honduran Foreign Minister, Eduardo Enrique Reina, and the Human Rights Secretariat have reiterated that in Hernández’s detention his rights were not violated.